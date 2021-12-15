ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lexington opens donation center to help western Ky.

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BipOi_0dNP3XuD00

Lexington is opening a donation center at Consolidated Baptist Church for anyone who wants to donate to western Kentucky communities impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The center will be open noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Because storage facilities are extremely limited in the tornado-ravaged communities, items to be donated are limited to:

  • Large plastic storage containers with lids
  • Large trash bags
  • Flashlights with new batteries
  • LED Lanterns
  • Gasoline cans (new, empty cans only)
  • Pull-ups for toddlers
  • Horse feed
  • New space heaters
  • New Kerosene heaters

In addition, new unwrapped toys will also be accepted as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive :

  • Toys
  • Books
  • Electronics
  • $25 VISA or Mastercard Gift Cards

Visit Lexington's western Kentucky tornado relief webpage for more information on how to help and stay up-to-date on future needs.

WAYS TO DONATE : For a full list of ways to donate/help click here .

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser

United Way of Kentucky

Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon

Salvation Army Global Giving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of Hope UK College of Medicine's Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Islamic Relief USA

Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief

Other Fundraisers Verified by GoFundMe

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Kerosene#Charity#Toys Books Electronics#Mastercard Gift Cards#College Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy