Pens Pocket Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Evan Rodrigues always had the tools. A sneaky good shot. Vision. Speed. The tricky part for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward has been putting it all together at the same time. The missing ingredients turned out to be belief and a dash of swagger. Rodrigues is...

CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
Times-Leader

Pens capture 7th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mike Matheson scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ seventh straight win, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for Pittsburgh, and Dominik Simon, Chad Ruhwedel, Marcus Pettersson and Jason Zucker each had assists...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #30: New Jersey Devils vs the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) at the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) Disclaimer: this preview was written prior to the conclusion of last night’s game against Detroit, so predictions, stats, and records will not reflect the outcome of that game. The Time: 7:00 PM EST. The Broadcast: TV -...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Hey Now! Malkin Cleared To Take Some Contact

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, recovering from June knee surgery, took a significant step forward Saturday when he practiced with the team in a black – that is regular, presumed contact-allowed – jersey. In fact, he was the first skater on the ice for the session at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
#Ap
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
