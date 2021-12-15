ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says it is ready to move forward with fighter jet sale to UAE

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday it was ready to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates after Abu Dhabi told Washington it would suspend talks on the $23-billion deal that also includes munitions. The deal was signed under...

AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
AFP

UAE protests stringent Biden conditions for jet fighters

The United Arab Emirates threatened Tuesday to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns on China, but both sides said they hoped to resolve the dispute. President Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the state-of-the-art planes after the $23 billion arms package was pushed through by his predecessor Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the Gulf State's recognition of Israel. "The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35," an Emirati official said. "Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said.
