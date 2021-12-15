ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cloudy, breezy, warm

By Candace Monacelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRSXx_0dNP2id700

Near record high temperatures are likely today and Thursday as another strong storm system moves into the region. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s both days. Our warmest temperatures on Thursday will occur in the morning before falling through the day. We think the core of the strongest winds will occur late tonight into daybreak Thursday morning. Wind gusts around 60 mph are likely along the lakeshore, with wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph inland. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Ottawa counties. The strongest winds will occur in these areas. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for Kent, Montcalm, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Both the advisory and warning go into effect at 7 P.M. this evening and remain in effect through 4 P.M. Thursday. We expect power outages across the state! Cooler temperatures in the 30s will follow. There's a chance for some light snow and mixed precipitation on Saturday. Very small chances exist for accumulating snow before Christmas.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few light rain showers or drizzle possible. Near record warmth in the upper 50s to near 60 by mid/late evening. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and very windy with a chance of showers. Very mild lows in the 50s! Winds south/southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning as a strong cold front slides through the state. Very windy! Highs in the lower 60s early, then falling through the day. Some sunshine likely by afternoon. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Scattered power outages are likely with this event!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snowflakes and mixed precipitation. Highs in the middle 30s.

