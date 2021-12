ACCN (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) “Right after the game I shook hands with Coach [John] Calipari and I thanked him. I said, ‘I appreciate that you guys played this well because you put us in a position to be the team that we need to be,’ and I said, ‘I appreciate that.’ You can't walk away from this game at all and not be able to look yourself in the mirror and say we've got to be better. You just can't. I thanked him after the game for that.” – UNC head coach Hubert Davis following Saturday’s blowout loss to Kentucky.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO