Here’s how many Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes there are

By Bradley Russell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes are there? No, it’s not an embarrassing thing to ask. All told, it’s probably the most-Googled question Marvel fans have before setting out to watch what’s certain to be 2021’s biggest movie. Well, we’ve seen it – and we have...

The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $253M U.S. Opening, $587M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $253 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the third-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $334.2 million for a global total of $587.2 million (without China). That’s the No. 3 global opening ever, not adjusted for inflation. “This weekend’s historic results, from all over the world and in...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avengers: Endgame Box Office With Biggest Opening Day Ever In Mexico

Spider-Man: No Way Home has beaten Avengers: Endgame's opening day box office record in Mexico. The most ambitious crossover event in entertainment history looks like it has some competition. Deadline took a look at the international numbers for Tom Holland's multiverse movie and the results are promising. $9 million on day one in Mexico to go along with $10 million in the UK. (That number is the biggest box office opening day total this year across the pond.) Analysts had been forecasting a massive opening weekend for the movie and this would indicate those projections aren't off-base in the slightest. Endgame is a wild target as one of the most prosperous movies ever. But, Spider-Man certainly carries a bit of cache among movie-goers. (Even outside the MCU, most importantly!) Now, fans wait to see what opening day in America will bring.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Panel Released

Spider-Man fans are less than two weeks away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie is set to feature many fan-favorite characters from past Spidey films. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns.
Collider

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and How the Fight Scene With Green Goblin Got Bloody

With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the fun interview, they talked about why the dialogue scenes are the heart and soul of the movie, what they wish more people knew about making a Spider-Man film, Zendaya's idea for a Teachers of Midtown High School movie, when they found out the sequel would involve the multiverse, how at one point Watts had pitched Holland on a Kraven movie for the sequel, if they’ve pitched the studio on doing a What If…? episode where MJ or Ned gets bit by the spider, and more. In addition, Holland talks about filming the fight scene between him and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and how they both gave everything to the scene including Holland's blood.
GamesRadar+

The next Spider-Man may have been alluded to in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a multiverse extravaganza, bringing back characters from throughout Spider-Man's storied past. However, although the new Spider-Man movie may still be fresh in cinemas, there's the question over what's next for Peter Parker, and the franchise at large. The Spider-Man: No Way Home ending offers many...
mxdwn.com

[SPOILERS] What Do Both ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Post-Credits Scenes Mean?

The most anticipated film of 2021 is here. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the saga starring Tom Holland, hits theaters today with plenty of familiar faces and rumors about possible arachnid returns, to unleash the Marvel multiverse with the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Although the...
KTLA

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ snags $50M in previews alone, set to break pandemic records

For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures’ “No Way Home” scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” ($60 million) and “The Force […]
GamesRadar+

The essential Marvel and Spider-Man movies you need to watch before No Way Home

You need to be fully prepared going into Spider-Man: No Way Home. That means doing some homework and putting in the hours by revisiting Marvel’s back catalog. There are no N Way Home spoilers here – outside of what’s already been revealed in trailers – but we want to make sure everyone is on the same page so they can get the most out of the Spidey threequel.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Shatters Records With Huge $50 Million in Previews

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” blew the doors off the box office, earning a massive $50 million in Thursday previews. The Sony Pictures release is on pace to pull in between $150 million to $180 million over its opening weekend, setting a new high-water mark for blockbusters during the COVID era. Even rising cases of the virus and the emergence of a new and troubling variant seem unlikely to stall Spider-Man. That could change, of course, as the weekend progresses. Omicron is currently leading to the closures of restaurants and live theater in major cities such as New York City, which...
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home may subtly reference 2014 Sony hack

Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived in cinemas, and already we're scouring every second to find more Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs and references. One surprise link, pointed out by Radio Times, links the new movie to the 2014 hacking of Sony Pictures, where a number of private company emails between studio executives were leaked online.
Spider-Man: No Way Home ending explained: answering your biggest questions

It’s here. Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally swung into cinemas, offering a multiverse extravaganza that brings back some of Spider-Man’s most dastardly villains for a thrilling conclusion to the Homecoming trilogy. Of course, there’s so much more to the new Spider-Man movie than that – and this...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swinging to Massive $240 Million-Plus Debut After Record-Breaking Opening Day

After months of pandemic-wary patrons and tepid numbers, this year of recovery for the domestic box office is at least going out with a bang. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” webbed up a truly mind-boggling $121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 locations, putting itself on the path toward a projected $242 million opening weekend. That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which hit a $156.7 million opening day, months before the world had even heard about COVID-19. Not only is “No Way Home” the first pandemic-era film to surpass the $100 million mark in its...
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man fans all want one film next after No Way Home and it's [SPOILER]

The dust is only beginning to settle on Spider-Man: No Way Home and its epic opening weekend, but the conversations surrounding the multiverse threequel have just started. While there have been plenty of points of interest for fans to discuss and dissect already, there appears to be one unifying request that has united the Spidey community: a long-overdue sequel for a certain character.
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange 2 reshoots reportedly inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki

Doctor Strange 2 reshoots are reportedly down to Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Loki Disney Plus TV show. The film, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is set to (you guessed it) dive into the multiverse, and was reported to be undergoing hefty reshoots and additional photography back in November. After the timeline-crossing shenanigans of No Way Home and Loki, it seems the Doctor Strange sequel's reshoots are at least partly down to wanting to go all in on the concept.
