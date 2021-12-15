ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for December 15

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0dNP2DSi00

Two women killed, one adult & two infants seriously injured in Alligator Alley crash, North Fort Myers man faces charges after baby’s overdose death, and isolated showers expected.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell, Kyla Galer and Meteorologist Lauren Hope have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Tennis star Peng Shuai appears in video denying earlier claim of sexual assault by Chinese government official

Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
TENNIS
CBS News

Johnny Isakson, former Republican senator from Georgia, dies at 76

Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2go#Alligator Alley
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
The Hill

Manchin undercuts Biden, leaving his agenda in limbo

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats on Sunday by announcing he would not vote for President Biden ’s ambitious climate and social spending bill, which his allies saw as the crowning legislative achievement of his first term. Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy