ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

British tourists head to snowy Lapland seeking Santa Claus

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) – Santa Claus and heavy snow falls are attracting British tourists back to Lapland, bolstering Finland’s tourism industry that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the tourists coming to Lapland over Christmas are from Britain, Sanna Karkkainen managing director of Rovaniemi...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Be part of a zoom call with Santa Claus

NORTH POLE — Anybody out there want to talk to Santa?. Have questions or comments about your wish list for the Big Guy?. Bay News 9 is inviting parents to sign up their kids to be a part of a zoom call December 22 and a part our of To The Point Already Podcast.
ZOOM
WANE-TV

Santa Claus is comin’ to the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are visiting the Botanical Conservatory for the next few Saturdays before Christmas. Guests can pet holiday-dressed reindeer and pose for pictures while enjoying the “Alpine Holiday” exhibit and other jolly scenery on the way to see Santa himself.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Phone Arena

Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze

Waze has been pushing out new experiences for its users on a monthly basis, so it’s no surprise that December is bringing a new on. Along with the Year in Rear View survey published this week, Waze is launching its Holiday Experience today. Once again, Waze is bringing Santa...
TECHNOLOGY
theprioryrecord.com

The Origin of Santa Claus

Santa Claus may just be the most well-traveled man in history, and no, I’m not referring to his annual journey to every house on Earth. Through many eras, cultures, and places, Santa Claus has been a staple of Christmas as we know it for as long as any of us can remember. But what kind of a name is Santa Claus, anyway? Why do we think of him as a jolly fat man in a red suit? And how long ago did we start venerating this man whom no one has seen?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapland#Uk#British#Reuters#Finnish#Tak
Iola Register

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa and his elves welcomed local children to the Snow Globe Experience Saturday morning on the square. In addition to a visit with Santa, children could take a Kiwanis train ride and fill out their Christmas wish list.
SOCIETY
wibqam.com

UK tourist travel ban a ‘disaster’ for French ski resorts

PARIS (Reuters) – In the French ski resort of Val d’Isere, staff had been hired, shelves fully stocked and everyone was looking forward to a good season until, that is, France banned British tourists due to fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The ban was announced...
TRAVEL
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Santa Claus Shortage

Christmas shopping can be a drag this holiday season for lack of inventory in the supply chain. Now to make matters worse, there is a shortage of Santa Claus. Many establishments will not be getting a visit from Old Saint Nick this year, as it turns out there are hundreds of requests for a Santa appearance at Corporate Events and Parties, but not enough Santa Claus to go around.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Independent

White Christmas: Will the UK see snow this year?

As we enter the final days before Christmas and temperatures begin to plummet once more, the thoughts of many Britons are inevitably turning towards whether the country will finally see the fabled blankets of snow we promise ourselves every year on a million greetings cards but which rarely actually materialise.Our obsession with the phenomenon cannot be blamed solely on Charles Dickens, who depicted memorably snowy Christmases in The Pickwick Papers and “A Christmas Carol”, as it was a regular occurrence between 1550 and 1850, when the UK was in the grip of a “Little Ice Age” and endured temperatures so...
U.K.
College of William and Mary

Santa Claus: An Alternative Image

This post is written by Kelvin Ramsey ('79), donor and member of the Libraries' Board of Directors. The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was first published in 1823 and attributed to Clement Clarke Moore as author in 1837. By the advent of stereoviews in the 1850’s, the poem was established in popular American culture. Thomas Nast has been credited with one of the first illustrations of Santa in Harper’s Weekly in 1863, in which Santa wears a stars and stripes outfit that is fur-lined. He later refined the image in 1881 to a more modern view, with the red outfit, big belt buckle, and white fur lining. The image was further solidified by the 1930 Coca Cola Santa, illustrated by artist Fred Mizen. Yet the Santa image could have taken a different direction. Around 1872, F.G. Weller of Littleton, N.H. published a series of six stereoviews depicting scenes from the famous poem, and three of the images featured Santa Claus. In fact, these may have been among the first photographic depictions of Santa Claus.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wibqam.com

France reports bird flu outbreak on southwest duck farm

PARIS (Reuters) – France has detected the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a duck farm in southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Friday. The case is the first in a current wave of the disease to affect the southwest that is home to most of France’s foie gras pate production and where a previous bird flu wave last winter decimated duck flocks.
ANIMALS
wibqam.com

Threat of Omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, U.S

LONDON (Reuters) – The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period loomed over several European countries as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads quickly. In the United States, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-omicron-variant-raging-through-world-traveling-increases-risk-fauci-2021-12-19 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Chance of white Christmas across northern parts of UK

A white Christmas could be in store for some northern parts of the UK – though forecasters are still uncertain as to exactly where any snow might fall.Scotland the far north of England and Northern Ireland are the areas most likely to see snowfall on December 25, particularly on higher ground.But exactly where the boundary between cold and milder air will be – and therefore which areas might see snow – is still unclear, the Met Office said.Helen Caughey, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With colder air meeting milder air over the UK, the specific details...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Answering Santa Claus' mail

For more than 90 years, letters from across the globe have found their way to the post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, where teams of elves write back. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Santa Claus visits Station Menemsha

Santa touched down on the lawn of Station Menemsha Sunday afternoon with a big bag of gifts for the kids of Coasties who serve there. In lieu of his sleigh, he took a yellow helicopter. Santa visited several Coast Guard Stations Sunday as part of the work he does with...
FESTIVAL
Audacy

All of Santa Claus' reindeer are female

Science says Santa’s reindeer are actually female. Here’s why the antlers tell you everything you need to know about Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph (or is it really Rudy?).
ANIMALS
AFP

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid. Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Best budget hotels in Edinburgh to stay for value of money

A city break in Edinburgh tops many a UK bucket list. But here’s the thing: the crowds attending its world-beating festivals and marquee events can make sourcing the right hotel an intimidating experience. There are the expensive ones, pocketed in miniature estates; and the pricey Princes Street bastions, which give Edinburgh Castle a run for its money in terms of jewel-dripping glamour. But in the wynds and alleys between there are plenty of less flashy, less splashy boltholes and boutiques worthy of your patronage.Outside of August, December and the buildup to Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve, for those not in the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy