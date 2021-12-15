ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

British tourists head to snowy Lapland seeking Santa Claus

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) – Santa Claus and heavy snow falls are attracting British tourists back to Lapland, bolstering Finland’s tourism industry that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the tourists coming to Lapland over Christmas are from Britain, Sanna Karkkainen managing director of Rovaniemi...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Santa Claus is comin’ to the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Santa Claus and his reindeer are visiting the Botanical Conservatory for the next few Saturdays before Christmas. Guests can pet holiday-dressed reindeer and pose for pictures while enjoying the “Alpine Holiday” exhibit and other jolly scenery on the way to see Santa himself.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bay News 9

Be part of a zoom call with Santa Claus

NORTH POLE — Anybody out there want to talk to Santa?. Have questions or comments about your wish list for the Big Guy?. Bay News 9 is inviting parents to sign up their kids to be a part of a zoom call December 22 and a part our of To The Point Already Podcast.
ZOOM
wtvbam.com

Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

MADRID (Reuters) – Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma. Decked out in classic red and white outfits, the runners set...
CHARITIES
Phone Arena

Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze

Waze has been pushing out new experiences for its users on a monthly basis, so it’s no surprise that December is bringing a new on. Along with the Year in Rear View survey published this week, Waze is launching its Holiday Experience today. Once again, Waze is bringing Santa...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapland#Uk#British#Reuters#Finnish#Tak
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Santa Claus Shortage

Christmas shopping can be a drag this holiday season for lack of inventory in the supply chain. Now to make matters worse, there is a shortage of Santa Claus. Many establishments will not be getting a visit from Old Saint Nick this year, as it turns out there are hundreds of requests for a Santa appearance at Corporate Events and Parties, but not enough Santa Claus to go around.
SHOPPING
theprioryrecord.com

The Origin of Santa Claus

Santa Claus may just be the most well-traveled man in history, and no, I’m not referring to his annual journey to every house on Earth. Through many eras, cultures, and places, Santa Claus has been a staple of Christmas as we know it for as long as any of us can remember. But what kind of a name is Santa Claus, anyway? Why do we think of him as a jolly fat man in a red suit? And how long ago did we start venerating this man whom no one has seen?
SOCIETY
The Independent

White Christmas: Will the UK see snow this year?

As we enter the final days before Christmas and temperatures begin to plummet once more, the thoughts of many Britons are inevitably turning towards whether the country will finally see the fabled blankets of snow we promise ourselves every year on a million greetings cards but which rarely actually materialise.Our obsession with the phenomenon cannot be blamed solely on Charles Dickens, who depicted memorably snowy Christmases in The Pickwick Papers and “A Christmas Carol”, as it was a regular occurrence between 1550 and 1850, when the UK was in the grip of a “Little Ice Age” and endured temperatures so...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
College of William and Mary

Santa Claus: An Alternative Image

This post is written by Kelvin Ramsey ('79), donor and member of the Libraries' Board of Directors. The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was first published in 1823 and attributed to Clement Clarke Moore as author in 1837. By the advent of stereoviews in the 1850’s, the poem was established in popular American culture. Thomas Nast has been credited with one of the first illustrations of Santa in Harper’s Weekly in 1863, in which Santa wears a stars and stripes outfit that is fur-lined. He later refined the image in 1881 to a more modern view, with the red outfit, big belt buckle, and white fur lining. The image was further solidified by the 1930 Coca Cola Santa, illustrated by artist Fred Mizen. Yet the Santa image could have taken a different direction. Around 1872, F.G. Weller of Littleton, N.H. published a series of six stereoviews depicting scenes from the famous poem, and three of the images featured Santa Claus. In fact, these may have been among the first photographic depictions of Santa Claus.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Chance of white Christmas across northern parts of UK

A white Christmas could be in store for some northern parts of the UK – though forecasters are still uncertain as to exactly where any snow might fall.Scotland the far north of England and Northern Ireland are the areas most likely to see snowfall on December 25, particularly on higher ground.But exactly where the boundary between cold and milder air will be – and therefore which areas might see snow – is still unclear, the Met Office said.Helen Caughey, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With colder air meeting milder air over the UK, the specific details...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Answering Santa Claus' mail

For more than 90 years, letters from across the globe have found their way to the post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, where teams of elves write back. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Santa Claus visits Station Menemsha

Santa touched down on the lawn of Station Menemsha Sunday afternoon with a big bag of gifts for the kids of Coasties who serve there. In lieu of his sleigh, he took a yellow helicopter. Santa visited several Coast Guard Stations Sunday as part of the work he does with...
FESTIVAL
The City of Malden (Official)

Santa Claus is coming to Town – 2021!

Santa Claus will take time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to visit his headquarters at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, December 18th from 2-6 PM. This is Santa’s 72nd annual trip to see the good little boys and girls of Malden and Melrose! Santa will visit with children to hear what they want for Christmas (so make sure you bring your Christmas list) and will also pose for keepsake photos. Park Superintendent Kevin Benner along with the Pine Bank’s elves will be preparing Santa’s office and decorating the park with beautiful lights. Malden Councillor Barbara Murphy and Santa’s helpers from Ward 5 will be serving delicious hot chocolate and cookies. Don’t miss your chance to let Santa know if you’ve been naughty or nice!
MALDEN, MA
Lima News

Where’s Santa Claus?

America’s labor shortage has spread to the Santa Claus economy. Like other industries, demand for workers in this sector has surged as Americans try to return to pre-pandemic life. There are about 3,000 open positions across the country for Kris Kringle look-a-likes at malls, homes and corporate events, according to Mitch Allen, founder of Dallas-based talent agency HireSanta. The dearth of Santas comes as the U.S. unemployment rate fell more than forecast last month.
LOGAN, OH
AFP

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid. Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
Audacy

All of Santa Claus' reindeer are female

Science says Santa’s reindeer are actually female. Here’s why the antlers tell you everything you need to know about Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph (or is it really Rudy?).
ANIMALS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Winter solstice 2021: When is it and how is pagan festival celebrated

As the southern hemisphere celebrates the start of summer, those north of the equator will experience the shortest day of the year, known as the winter solstice. This year, it falls on 21 December.The word “solstice” derives from sol, the Latin word for sun, and sistere, which means “to come to a stop or make stand”.Arriving on the same day across the globe, a solstice occurs when the sun reaches its lowest or highest point in the sky during the year as a result of the Earth’s axis tilting to or away from the sun.Historically, the winter solstice has been...
SOCIETY
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy