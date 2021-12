Liverpool boss Klopp: Newcastle have changed under Howe

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they need to be perfect against Manchester City on Sunday. United performed well against second-placed Liverpool on Thursday night, despite eventually losing 3-1 at Anfield, but Howe feels his players will need to be even better against the Citizens - while they will also be hoping for a change of fortune after seeing a string of refereeing decisions go against them in recent weeks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO