The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 125-116 on Friday night. The Hornets came out flat in the first half on both sides of the ball. They gave up 81 points at halftime and pretty much set themselves up for an uphill battle for the rest of the game. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Damian Lillard found his rhythm again, dropping a season-high 43 points after struggling to find his shot all season long. As anyone can imagine, James Borrego was not pleased with his team’s first-half performance.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO