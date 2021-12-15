Experience the magic of Christmas in Claiborne Parish

WASHINGTON — Democrats, stunned and angry at Sen. Joe Manchin's move Sunday to knife the Build Back Better Act, are struggling to determine whether President Joe Biden's signature legislation can be salvaged in a smaller form. Based on remarks by Manchin, D-W.Va., some lawmakers see a glimmer of hope...
London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
Washington — Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday he can no longer support President Biden's Build Back Better Act, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the $1.75 trillion tax and spending plan that includes Democrats' key domestic policy initiatives. "I cannot vote to continue with this...
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
