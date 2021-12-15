ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Fresh Vine Wine shares dive after $22 million IPO

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A celebrity-backed winemaker with its headquarters in the Twin Cities raised $22 million in an initial public offering Tuesday. But the buzz didn't last. The Star Tribune reports on the public-markets debut of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., which...

