Meta has expanded its bug bounty program to include payouts for reports of scraping attacks on Facebook – but hold your applause. The antisocial network and aspiring Third Life operator is no stranger to scraping – the practice of using automated tools to harvest information from open sources such as people's profile pages. In October, Facebook sued a chap who it alleges scraped and sold data pertaining to 178 million users. April 2021 brought the revelation that data describing 533 million Facebook accounts had been scraped and, after being sold in dark places for a year or two, had been dumped on the web for free.

