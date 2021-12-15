ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends reunited? How the US and EU spent the year reconnecting on tech

By Katie Collins
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new president, tougher federal regulation of big tech and a desire to draw allies closer in a challenge to China, 2021 was supposed to be the year that the US hit reset on its frosty relationship with Europe. From the outside, US and European citizens alike have...

Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
CNET

Think you're 'fully vaccinated'? Omicron is changing what that means

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the news on omicron isn't promising. The new variant "has the unfortunate capability of spreading very, very efficiently," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Friday on CNBC. The better news is, Fauci said, boosters can help guard against omicron infection and lessen symptoms. "There is no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster. There is no doubt about that," Fauci said. The importance for a booster is so key to protecting against the variant that Fauci said that redefining what it means to be fully "vaccinated" from two shots to three "is certainly on the table."
NFL

