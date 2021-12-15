ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Four-star running back Damari Alston signs with Auburn

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago


Damari Alston is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Alston has been vocal about his love of Auburn and has done tons of work to try and recruit more players to join him in heading to The Plains.

Alston is a four-star running back from Atlanta, Georgia, and is the No. 29 running back in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Auburn has two stars at running back in Tank Bigbsy and Jarquez Hunter but lacks depth and Alston will have a chance to play as a freshman.

Alston rushed for 1,639 yards and 27 touchdowns on 200 carries (8.2 average) as a senior, you can watch his highlights here.

