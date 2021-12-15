ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

4 suspects sought after shooting in Pittsburgh Walmart parking lot

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8eJr_0dNOzdDH00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police on Wednesday were seeking four suspects following a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart.

No one was wounded in the gunfire Tuesday night outside the store at the Waterworks shopping center.

Police believe the suspects had been inside the store and opened fire when they came out. It was not known what led to the shooting.

A car parked outside the store was hit by gunfire. A person inside the vehicle who was waiting for a relative was not hit and had no connection to the shooting, police said.

Altoona woman busted after hiding bag of stolen Kohl’s items behind furniture store, police report

A SWAT team responded to the scene and searched the store and roof for suspects. It is believed all had fled the scene.

A witness told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso over the phone that she heard gunshots at around 5:30 p.m. after she saw two men arguing outside the store.

The store reopened about two hours later.

Officers were reviewing surveillance video for clues. Public Safety said the investigation has been turned over to the Crime Scene Unit.

KDKA-Pittsburgh contributed to this story and provided video.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Adult taken into custody after child, 4, shot in home

Harrisburg police said patrol units were called to a home in the city at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday and found the child with a gunshot. The child was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition after emergency surgery. Police said the adult caretaker of the residence was taken into custody and what […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police: Clearfield man arrested after shooting wall inside home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man barred from owning firearms was arrested in Clearfield after police say he took a handgun and shot a wall inside his home. Gunshots were reportedly heard at the residence along West Pine Street on Friday, Dec. 10 at 3:16 p.m., when Timothy Brown fired a 9mm gun at […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man accused of trying to rob woman in parking lot

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man faces robbery and resisting arrest charges after police say he attempted to rob a woman in a parking lot. Ted E. Mills, 48, allegedly tried to force his way into a woman’s vehicle and demanded money on Dec. 16. A Tyrone Borough Police Department officer saw Mills […]
TYRONE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset officials looking for four people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are asking the public’s help in finding four individuals that are wanted on warrants. The Somerset Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department are looking for these individuals: Albert Marody, 34, Friedens Area- Wanted for disposes chemical waste. Eric Stanton, 38, Jennerstown Area- […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with multiple drug violations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Clearfield man is being charged after police say they seized multiple drugs from his home on Sept. 29, 2021. Larry Rubly Jr., 49 was arraigned Friday, Dec. 17, and is currently behind bars for multiple felony and misdemeanor drugs. The Attorney General’s office’s state narcotics agents seized 10 ounces […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

2 charged in ambush shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 were in custody. He said at a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Swat#The Crime Scene Unit#Kdka Pittsburgh#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minnapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified at her manslaughter trial Friday that she wouldn’t have pulled over his car if she hadn’t been training another officer and that she hadn’t planned to use deadly force that day. Under questioning by a prosecutor, Kim Potter sobbed during her sometimes emotional testimony, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) — Police say there is mounting evidence that the alleged “shopping cart killer”, is Anthony Robinson, who is in custody at this time. Charges are pending for 35-year-old Robinson, of DC for the killing of four individuals, including a pregnant woman. He was arrested with video evidence and cell phone records obtained […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Bedford County residents collect donations for Kentucky tornado victims

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Some Bedford County residents went the extra mile to support victims from the Kentucky tornadoes by providing them with donations. This weekend, Scott Pfaunmiller and his neighbor Chris teamed up to set up trailers in the Bedford Walmart parking lot to collect donations from folks. They both thought it was the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTAJ

FBI: Artifacts stolen from museums in 1960s, 1970s returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say 15 historical artifacts stolen almost a half-century ago from a number of Pennsylvania museums have been returned to the institutions. The FBI art crime team and other law enforcement agencies repatriated the 18th- and 19th-century rifles and pistols as well as a Native American silver concho belt in a […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Officer awarded after saving infants life

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Police department awarded officer Melissa Nagle with a Commendation and Life-Saving Award Friday, Dec. 17, for saving an infant who was having a seizure and choking. On Thanksgiving, Nagle was called to an infant who was blue/grey in color and was unresponsive due to choking and seizing. Nagle took […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

HOUSTON (AP) — The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday. Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test […]
HOUSTON, PA
WTAJ

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Multiple fire departments hold Christmas parade for firefighter battling cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments participated in a Christmas parade in Gallitzin Saturday to bring happiness to one firefighter’s battle cancer. Captain Christopher Cox has been serving as a firefighter for almost three decades. In the past few days, he’s been living with his parents after being released from hospice. Cox has been […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy