ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Virat Kohli denies wanting to pull out of ODI series as captaincy row grips India

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2FTV_0dNOzSSA00

Indian cricketer and Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday rejected reports that he had asked to sit out the upcoming one-day international ( ODI ) series in South Africa , and said that he was available to play.

Kohli added that he was informed of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ’s (BCCI) decision to remove him from captaincy just hours before it was announced.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on the 8 (December) for the Test series,” Kohli said at a press conference. “There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision [to resign as T20 captain] until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting.”

“...before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, ‘okay, fine’, and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly and that’s what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all,” Kohli told reporters a day before the Indian team is set to leave for South Africa.

India will play against South Africa in three Test matches, starting 26 December, and then go on to play three ODIs between 19 and 23 January.

A captaincy tussle has gripped the Indian cricket team as two key players — Kohli and Rohit Sharma — are not in the team for the upcoming series, leaving the skipper’s spot empty.

Sharma replaced Kohli as captain for ODI matches on 8 December but suffered a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of the game for at least a month. Sharma will be fit to play by the time of the first ODI match, reports suggest.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, Kohli said his successor was a “very able captain and very tactically sound”.

Even though Kohli is among the most notable captains of Indian cricket team’s history — with 74.64 per cent win rate as captain, third most successful in Test matches and India’s most successful Test captain who raised the team to the top rank globally, up from the seventh spot — the team is yet to win an ICC trophy under his leadership.

He acknowledged that this may have been a reason for the national cricket board’s decision tos ack him as captain.

“Obviously, we have not won ICC tournaments. I can understand the reasons. There was no debate as to whether the decision was right or wrong. Whatever decision the BCCI made was taken from a logical point of view, which is totally understandable,” Kohli said.

The furore over who will lead the team into this series also comes at a time when cricket fans and commentators have speculated that there has been a rift between Kohli and Sharma for a few years now.

However, Kohli dismissed the rumours. “There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down,” he said.

The Indian cricket team has witnessed major changes in the last few months as Kohli resigned as the Twenty20 league captain in September this year, citing work pressure. He had expressed his desire to continue as ODI and Test captains at that time.

Additionally, Indian team’s head coach Ravi Shastri was replaced by former captain Rahul Dravid.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
AFP

England collapse again as Australia turn screw in 2nd Test

England were staring down the barrel of another sorry defeat on Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia's imposing first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out. Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing.
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Rahul Dravid
Person
Ravi Shastri
AFP

Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test

Australia ground down a battling England to win the second Test in Adelaide Monday and go 2-0 up in the Ashes series, leaving the visitors' dreams of winning back the hallowed urn in tatters. England resumed day five of the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win, realistically needing a miracle just to salvage a draw. They gamely hung on into the final session, fighting a desperate rearguard action until ultimately crumbling to be all out for 192, crashing to a 275-run defeat. Jhye Richardson was the pick of the attack with 5-42.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Indian Cricket#T20i#Odi
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. The visitors resumed the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a nominal 468 to win and needing a miracle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-Test series. They lost two more wickets in the opening session, with Ben Stokes, who had scored 12, and Ollie Pope on four succumbing to relentless pressure from left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon. But Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes dug in, frustrating Australia in a 61-run stand before Jhye Richardson clattered Woakes' stumps when he had reached 44.
WORLD
The Independent

Australia close in on 2-0 Ashes lead after Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope wickets

England were four wickets away from slipping 2-0 behind in the Ashes after Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were unable to halt Australia’s fifth day charge in Adelaide.The tourists have been fighting on the back foot for the entire match and arrived at the ground on Monday knowing they needed a monumental show of steel to turn their overnight position of 82 for four into an unlikely draw.That looked even less likely at the first break, England 142 for six with Jos Buttler (16no) and Chris Woakes (28no) at the crease.With Stokes at the coalface they would have held on...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Amazon Prime Video India Takes New Zealand Cricket Rights – Global Bulletin

RIGHTS Amazon Prime Video India has signed a multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket to exclusively stream in India all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across the one day international, twenty-20 and test formats. First up will be a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Upcoming fixtures include the series between the Indian and New Zealand women’s cricket teams in Feb. 2022, as well as the Indian and New Zealand men’s series currently scheduled for Nov. 2022. Cricket is India’s most watched sport and the highest consumed content. Rights for the lucrative Indian...
WORLD
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
The Independent

England staring at Ashes series defeat after second Test loss

Jos Buttler led England’s underdog attempts to take the second Ashes Test all the way to the wire before treading on his stumps to give Australia a 2-0 lead and one hand on the urn.Buttler’s steel ensured the day/night Test reached a final floodlit session on day five as he clung on for 207 balls and 26 runs – the second longest innings of 55-match career – but he could not save his outclassed team from a 275-run defeat.With 24 overs left he was ninth man down in unbelievable fashion, stepping deep in his crease and dislodging the bails...
SPORTS
AFP

England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test and needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. No team has ever posted such a big score in a fourth innings to win in the history of Test cricket -- with the West Indies' 418 for seven in beating Steve Waugh's Australia at St John's in 2003 the highest. It is an even harder task at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia's 315 for six to defeat England in 1902 remains the best fourth-innings run chase. England's problems stem from losing seven wickets for 86 runs as they collapsed to 236 all out on Saturday in reply to Australia's 473 for nine declared.
SPORTS
The Independent

England could consider changes to opening partnership for third Ashes Test

England could consider changes for the third Ashes Test as they continue to search for a reliable opening partnership.Rory Burns showed some overdue defiance with 34 in the second innings in Adelaide but Haseeb Hameed fell for six and nought after his two scores in the 20s in the first Test.England lost Burns to the first ball of the whole series in Brisbane and opening partnerships of 23, seven and four since have done little to improve matters.Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s ongoing top-order struggles in recent years and the alternatives at their disposal.Trouble at the topEngland’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Media member covering Ashes series tests positive for Covid ahead of day four in Adelaide

A confirmed coronavirus case among the broadcast media provided a scare ahead of the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.It is understood the individual who provided the positive test had conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan in Adelaide on Saturday.Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.“SA Health are aware and we have...
WORLD
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy