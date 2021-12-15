ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star quarterback Holden Geriner signs with Auburn

By JD McCarthy
 5 days ago
Holden Geriner has had a week for the ages.

On Friday he won the state championship and nearly threw for 400 yards, on Wednesday he signed with Auburn.

Geriner has been committed to Auburn since February and is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Geriner joins a quarterback room that has Bo Nix, T.J. Finley and Dematrius Davis.

As a senior, he completed 233-of-343 (67.9%) passes for 3,377 yards, 36 touchdowns and only three interceptions, here are his highlights.

