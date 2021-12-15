ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTG Medical hires Craig Wolf as healthcare staffing strategist.

By COLLIN SPILINEK Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRTG Medical announced last week that Craig Wolf had joined the team as healthcare staffing strategist on Dec. 8. “RTG couldn’t be more excited to have Craig join our organization,” RTG COO and co-founder Jeremy Guenthner said in a press release. “His leadership and operational style mesh perfectly with RTG’s performance...

