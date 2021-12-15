RTG Medical hires Craig Wolf as healthcare staffing strategist.

Established in 2010, MDstaffers is a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in temporary and permanent staffing of physicians, advanced practitioners, and mental health clinicians for on-site and virtual care positions. MDstaffers' mission is to improve access to and quality of healthcare in the United States by providing exceptional healthcare staffing and consulting services to healthcare organizations nationwide. We also provide workforce consulting and expert medical witness services for legal proceedings. We believe in developing lasting relationships with our candidates and our clients. These relationships better enable us to provide candidates who meet our client's exact needs and find great opportunities for our candidates. We offer our clients and candidates personal service with strong and scalable capabilities. We are a national, fully-electronic, and paperless company. As such, we are very fast and effective. Within minutes, we can generate agreements for clients and candidates, onboard staff, and get open positions posted to hundreds of websites, job boards, and social media platforms. We have a robust and collaborative team that works hard to find our candidates excellent opportunities to consider. We utilize a "smart system" that electronically compares each candidate's needs and desires with thousands of openings. Our rigorous practices also help to ensure we never miss a potential candidate for our clients.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO