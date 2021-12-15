Richie Hawtin and AIAIAI collab on wireless lossless studio headphones

Edit, master, and mix with precision in the recording studio when you have the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones. Designed to reveal every detail in music, they’re the perfect accessory for music creators and editors. These Sennheiser headphones feature a wide frequency response of 6 to 38,000 hertz and include a diaphragm made from a unique polymer blend. Combined, these features reveal every aspect of music. Plus, the powerful driver magnets produce well-defined bass while keeping distortion below 0.05%. As a result, you can access every instrumental sound with accuracy. Moreover, these studio headphones place you in the center of the music similar to speakers in a studio. With an open-back design, you can hear every sound. Finally, wear these headphones for long editing sessions, thanks to the lightweight frame and velour ear pads that gently hug your ears.
Comments / 0