Richie Hawtin and AIAIAI collab on wireless lossless studio headphones

By Declan McGlynn
djmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIAIAI and Richie Hawtin have teamed up on a new pair of studio headphones called the TMA-2 Studio Wireless+. The new headphones aim to solve the problem of sound quality and latency issues when using older bluetooth headphones in the studio by creating a new protocol that...

djmag.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
