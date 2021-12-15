ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany carried out raids Wednesday in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations. They said they found weapons including crossbows, but it wasn’t clear whether they were usable. Five...

The Independent

Germany-wide police raids target alleged worker trafficking

German police conducted raids across the country Wednesday to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of unskilled workers from outside the European Union Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT). The police agency said officers searched homes and businesses, focusing on the German capital and surrounding Brandenburg state.German news agency dpa reported that police were investigating around 20 suspects for suspected involvement in allegedly forging EU citizenship documents and placing the workers with large logistics companies. The names of the suspects and the companies were not released in line with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
recordargusnews.com

Police: Alleged threat at GHS was unfounded

After learning of a possible threat that violence would happen at Greenville High School Monday, Greenville police investigated and found it to be unfounded. Classes continued as scheduled Monday, but Superintendent Brian Tokar said attendance was down significantly. He said school administrators were contacted Sunday night about the alleged threat, which was said to have originated on social media. “People […]
GREENVILLE, PA
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxers Plotted To Kill German Politician Over COVID-19 Restriction: Police

Authorities conducted raids on several locations in Saxony, Germany, this week after death threats were made against state Premier Michael Kretschmer online for his stance on COVID-19 measures. Police searched five properties in Saxony's capital city of Dresden, while one more was searched in the nearby town of Heidenau, German...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Michael Kretschmer
crossroadstoday.com

German police incinerate cocaine worth over $300 million

Police in Germany’s Bavaria region said Wednesday they have destroyed some 1.5 metric tons (1.65 U.S. tons) of cocaine with a street value of about 270 million euros ($304 million) — their biggest such operation yet. Bavaria’s criminal police office said the drugs were incinerated Tuesday under heavy...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KGO

Police department investigated over alleged racist texts, discriminatory conduct

Following allegations of excessive force, racist text messages, and discriminatory misconduct, the Torrance Police Department in California is being investigated by the state's Department of Justice. "Our communities deserve to know they can get equal justice under the law," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Wednesday. "Police...
TORRANCE, CA
WTAX

Death threats scuttle COVID bill

A state lawmaker found out how unpopular his COVID-19 bill was – when he started getting death threats. State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook) introduced a bill to make COVID patients pay all their medical fees out of pocket if they weren’t vaccinated. “I was called things like the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
crossroadstoday.com

Germany: Merkel’s party chooses conservative Merz as leader

BERLIN (AP) — Members of Germany’s biggest opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, chose prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as its new leader, the party said Friday. Merz, making his third run for the CDU’s top post, won 62.1% support in a ballot...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany searching for answers five years after Berlin attack

Germany must "clarify" the circumstances surrounding a deadly lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Sunday in a speech to commemorate its five-year anniversary. The state had "a duty to clarify the mistakes" that meant the attack was not prevented, Steinmeier said at the ceremony to mark the anniversary.
EUROPE
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

