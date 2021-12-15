Minecraft passes one trillion views on YouTube

Photograph: Microsoft

It has been purchased more than 200m times and after 10 years it’s still one of the most played video games in the world – now the block building sim Minecraft has passed another milestone: YouTube videos of the game have passed one trillion views, making it the most watched game on the platform.

Originally released in 2009, Minecraft has always been popular on the video sharing site, thanks to its open and highly creative nature. Players can build whatever they like in the blocky landscape, and talented modellers have flooded YouTube to show off their most impressive creations, from scale models of Hogwarts and the Starship Enterprise to working computers.

The game also proved immensely popular with the first generation of superstar YouTube influencers – the likes of Stampy Cat, DanTDM and PewDiePie built vast audiences through playing Minecraft and creating their own narratives, events and challenges via the game’s open design. According to Microsoft, there are are now more than 35,000 active Minecraft creator channels on YouTube, based in 150 different countries.

To celebrate the one trillion milestone, YouTube has released an animated video featuring moments from the history of Minecraft on the platform, and is also changing the logo on the YouTube homepage for 24 hours. There will also be curated playlists featuring Minecraft creators and videos from around the world.

Minecraft was originally developed by a small team in Stockholm, led by coder Markus Persson. That team became the development studio Mojang, which released an early version of the game in 2009, before a full launch two years later. Persson left the company in 2014, when it was bought by Microsoft for $2.5bn (£1.9bn). Mojang has been updating Minecraft ever since, adding new characters, stories and building blocks to the world and updating its characteristic visual design. Meanwhile, the Xbox Minecraft Marketplace allows users to sell the items, models and mini-games they have created to other users, giving the world its own functioning economy.

With new add-ons arriving annually, a vast merchandising operation, a long-awaited movie in the making and growing interest in the concept of shared online worlds – or metaverses – it’s unlikely this is the last viewing milestone Minecraft fans will construct.