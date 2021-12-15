ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Minecraft passes one trillion views on YouTube

By Keith Stuart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7pyb_0dNOyqPH00
Photograph: Microsoft

It has been purchased more than 200m times and after 10 years it’s still one of the most played video games in the world – now the block building sim Minecraft has passed another milestone: YouTube videos of the game have passed one trillion views, making it the most watched game on the platform.

Originally released in 2009, Minecraft has always been popular on the video sharing site, thanks to its open and highly creative nature. Players can build whatever they like in the blocky landscape, and talented modellers have flooded YouTube to show off their most impressive creations, from scale models of Hogwarts and the Starship Enterprise to working computers.

The game also proved immensely popular with the first generation of superstar YouTube influencers – the likes of Stampy Cat, DanTDM and PewDiePie built vast audiences through playing Minecraft and creating their own narratives, events and challenges via the game’s open design. According to Microsoft, there are are now more than 35,000 active Minecraft creator channels on YouTube, based in 150 different countries.

To celebrate the one trillion milestone, YouTube has released an animated video featuring moments from the history of Minecraft on the platform, and is also changing the logo on the YouTube homepage for 24 hours. There will also be curated playlists featuring Minecraft creators and videos from around the world.

Minecraft was originally developed by a small team in Stockholm, led by coder Markus Persson. That team became the development studio Mojang, which released an early version of the game in 2009, before a full launch two years later. Persson left the company in 2014, when it was bought by Microsoft for $2.5bn (£1.9bn). Mojang has been updating Minecraft ever since, adding new characters, stories and building blocks to the world and updating its characteristic visual design. Meanwhile, the Xbox Minecraft Marketplace allows users to sell the items, models and mini-games they have created to other users, giving the world its own functioning economy.

With new add-ons arriving annually, a vast merchandising operation, a long-awaited movie in the making and growing interest in the concept of shared online worlds – or metaverses – it’s unlikely this is the last viewing milestone Minecraft fans will construct.

Comments / 1

Related
DIY Musician Blog

How an indie artist increased their YouTube views 1550%

If you’ve ever run ads for your music, you know it’s important to focus on your goals. Starting with a goal is key. But what happens when you begin with one goal and your campaign takes an unexpected turn?. I had the privilege to sit down with Sean...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pewdiepie
theavtimes.com

Actual Reasons YouTube Channel Is Losing Views and How to Fix It

To have stable and effective growth on YouTube, channel owners have to check their analytics constantly. For sure, it is possible to use third-party tools for that, yet for a quick check out, the statistics that YouTube provides would be enough. Users should pay attention to the main metrics that indicate the state of things on their account: views, likes and comments. And if these stats start dropping, it is time for you to be concerned.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Jessi's 'Cold Blooded' MV hits 40 million views on YouTube

On December 11, rapper Jessi's music video for "Cold Blooded", her collaboration track with Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter', reached 40 million views on YouTube. First released in October of this year, Jessi's "Cold Blooded (with SWF)" music video achieved 10 million views on YouTube in just five days, also showing impressive results on the digital music charts. Even after the end of 'Street Woman Fighter', the "Cold Blooded" music video consistently remained a trending music video on YouTube.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Video Game#Sim Minecraft#The Starship Enterprise
FingerLakes1.com

27 best sites to buy YouTube views and subscribers

Social media, in this age of technology, is one of the most powerful tools for promoting your startup online. It can also help you become an entrepreneur you never imagined possible. This not only allows you to promote your company, but also allows you to reach a wider audience. This increases your confidence and helps with the growth of your business. YouTube is one of the most popular social media platforms and it continues to grow in popularity. There are many YouTube channels, from reviews to food, entertainment to fashion, global trends to sports, to entertainment and even sport. After you’ve started your YouTube channel, there are many marketing strategies you can use to promote your content. .
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Could video games bring NFTs to the masses?

A year ago, NFTs were obscure virtual assets known only to tech geeks -- but as video game companies enter the growing market, industry players hope they're poised to go mainstream. Short for "non-fungible tokens", NFTs are digital items whose certificates of authenticity and ownership are registered on blockchains, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. From art to fashion, the creative industries have been quick to experiment with an innovation that has sparked excitement and scepticism alike in the tech sector. Auction houses like Sotheby's now sell NFTs alongside oil paintings, while film director Quentin Tarantino is embroiled in a legal feud over NFTs from his cult movie "Pulp Fiction".
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Guardian

Tiger Woods and son runners-up to Team Daly in PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final-round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Woods more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive...
GOLF
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy