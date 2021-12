Sometimes our non-farming friends invite us to go out to dinner with them at 5 p.m. We’re never sure they really understand when we explain that we’re not able to get away that early. Aside from the fact that we rarely eat our evening meal before 7:30 p.m., there’s the matter of our evening chores. Around a farm, having a set routine benefits your animals and yourselves. It keeps things moving in an orderly, dependable way.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO