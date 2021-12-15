Could Germantown Town Hall come back to life?

Manufacturers: Aurubis Nordic Standard, FARAM 1957 Spa. Lead Architects: Alberto Mottola, Davide De Marchi, Simone Gobbo. Text description provided by the architects. Gembloux is a medieval city in Wallonia, which is characterized by the historical value of some pre-existing buildings: the Beffroi (Unesco heritage bell tower), the Église Décanale, and the Maison du Bailly. The municipality of the city has decided, by joining the Europan competition, to start an urban renewal process starting from the project for the new town hall.
