ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Could Germantown Town Hall come back to life?

By Tom Beck
Chestnut Hill Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite more than two decades of vacancy, a renewed interest in redeveloping Germantown Town Hall has emerged from at least one Germantown-born and raised developer, Anthony Fullard....

chestnuthilllocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Coming Thursday: KX News Town Hall, With Age Comes Wisdom

Thursday night, we’ll focus on helping senior citizens and soon-to-be seniors learn best practices for the future. Three experts will join us to discuss money, property and health. KX News Town Hall: With Age Comes Wisdom will air immediately following KX News at 6.
POLITICS
outlooknewspapers.com

Christmas Comes to City Hall

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council hosted a festive event for the mayor’s tree lighting ceremony at Burbank City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4. Councilman Nick Schultz, Mrs. Claus, Vice Mayor Jess Talamantes, Mayor Bob Frutos, Councilwoman Sharon Springer, Councilman Konstantine Anthony and Santa himself attended the event, which included musical and dance performances.
BURBANK, CA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro mayor to host town hall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Taking place at the Statesboro City Hall located on the second floor in the City Council Chambers, the Town hall will provide attendees with updates regarding several ongoing projects in the city. After the […]
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Independent

Platform Holly Virtual Town Hall

The community is invited to join the State Lands Commission and the City of Goleta this Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual Town Hall about the well plug and abandonment work at Platform Holly. Platform Holly, an offshore oil platform in Santa Barbara County, is one of four remaining offshore oil platforms in state waters. Well plug and abandonment on Platform Holly resumed in October of this year — 528 days after the pandemic shut down this work. This Town Hall is an opportunity for the public to engage with Commission staff and the City of Goleta about the well plug and abandonment work and eventual decommissioning of Platform Holly.
GOLETA, CA
Odessa American

Town Hall event

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf has scheduled a Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Poor Daddy’s BBQ, 123 N. Mulberry St., Kermit. During the event, Landgraf will discuss the 2021 legislative sessions. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/5fjv3c6f.
POLITICS
millburn.nj.us

Upcoming Town Hall Holiday Closures

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, December 24 and again on Friday, December 31. Please be advised that there will be no recycling collection on Saturday, December 25 or Saturday, January 1. Due to this holiday scheduling, residents of Zone 6 will have a make-up date for recycling on Friday, December 31.
MILLBURN, NJ
ArchDaily

Town Hall of Gembloux / DEMOGO

Manufacturers: Aurubis Nordic Standard, FARAM 1957 Spa. Lead Architects: Alberto Mottola, Davide De Marchi, Simone Gobbo. Text description provided by the architects. Gembloux is a medieval city in Wallonia, which is characterized by the historical value of some pre-existing buildings: the Beffroi (Unesco heritage bell tower), the Église Décanale, and the Maison du Bailly. The municipality of the city has decided, by joining the Europan competition, to start an urban renewal process starting from the project for the new town hall.
VISUAL ART
townofprospect.org

TOWN HALL CLOSING NOTICE

Posted on December 10, 2021, Edited December 10, 2021 by Admin. The offices of the Prospect Town Hall will be closed for the Holidays: THursday, December 23rd and Friday December 24th, 2021 – – – Thursday, December 30th, open til noon and closed December 31st, 2021. ALL offices will reopen on January 3rd, 2022.
PROSPECT, CT
warrenrecord.com

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Santa’s Warren County headquarters is in place on Courthouse Square in Warrenton, and the Jolly Ole Elf from the North Pole will be arriving here soon to hear the wish lists of all the boys and girls. Santa Claus will officially arrive during the Warren County Christmas Parade on Saturday and will meet with children in at his local headquarters afterward. Santa will be back at his Warren County headquarters from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, before returning to the North Pole to make final Christmas Eve preparations.
WARRENTON, NC
buckhead.com

ADUs legislation disliked in Buckhead is dead, but will it come back to life?

Legislation that would have allowed more accessory dwelling units and eliminate many residential parking requirements died in an Atlanta City Council committee Nov. 29 after controversy in Buckhead and other neighborhoods around town. Councilmembers on both sides of the debate say the ideas may return next year, depending on if and how the new Dickens administration continues to pursue the underlying goals of boosting housing affordability.
ATLANTA, GA
WCAX

Hartford to hold cannabis town hall

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford will be holding an informational meeting on cannabis legislation next week. The Hartford Selectboard and Hartford Community Coalition want to hear from the public in a town hall scheduled for Monday. They say the Legislature and Vermont Cannabis Control Board are in...
HARTFORD, VT
coastalbreezenews.com

County Commissioner Holds Town Hall

District 1 County Commissioner Rick LoCastro held another informative Town Hall Meeting at the Marco Island Historical Society’s campus to update residents on what has been occurring throughout the county and locally. Elected just over one year ago to the seat that was held for 20 years by the...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
chilkatvalleynews.com

Town Hall with State Senator

State senator Jesse Kiehl held a town hall on Dec. 8 at the Haines School cafeteria. In front of an audience of about 10 residents, he said he would focus in the upcoming legislative session on directing federal infrastructure funding towards the ferry system and reforming the state's fiscal policy. Exactly how much money of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill will go to Haines and to the ferry system in the Upper Lynn Canal will be subject to negotiation in the legislative session and between the executive and legislative branches. Kiehl also said he would work to strengthen campaign finance laws and would propose a state income tax.
Chestnut Hill Local

Haws Lane neighbors, under deadline, still trying for a possible park

About 40 residents turned out on December 6th for a lengthy Springfield Township Commissioners workshop meeting on the 4.7-acre site at 380-402 Haws Lane. In other business, a group of youngsters and their parents are hoping to put a skateboard park at Laurel Beach Park in Wyndmoor. And it looks like there won’t be a light installed at the busy intersection of Haws Lane and Church Road.
WYNDMOOR, PA
hamlethub.com

Congresswoman Hayes to Hold Telephone Town Hall!

Join Representative Jahana Hayes on Wednesday, December 15th for a Telephone Town Hall at 6:00pm as she shares information on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Join the Build Back Better Act, and updates on my ongoing work as your representative in Congress. Last month, President Biden signed the Infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy