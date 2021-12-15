ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Shea reflects on bail reform failure

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgoing NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea sat down with Good...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Crime stats rose in November as de Blasio and Shea reflect on policing tenure

New York City crime statistics remained elevated in November relative to last year amid a nationwide uptick in crime, NYPD statistics released Wednesday show. In November, index crimes, a metric that includes murder, rape, felony assault and four categories of theft, were 21.3% higher than the same period last year. Overall, those index crimes are up 4% year-to-date over 2020, according to CompStat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison tapped to lead Suffolk County PD

NEW YORK - A few weeks ago, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison announced he would be retiring at the end of the year, but it turns out he won't be leaving law enforcement. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has nominated Harrison to be the county's next police commissioner. It...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosanna Scotto
PIX11

Commissioner Dermot Shea reflects on time leading NYPD

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will soon be moving on from the police department he has called home for decades. Shea announced his resignation at the beginning of December and said he would step down at the end of the year. So much has happened in his two-year tenure as commissioner, from COVID […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

NYC Has Seen an Increase in Reports of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes. Why Is the NYPD Commissioner Blaming it on Cash Bail Reform?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The number of hate crimes reported to the New York Police Department has roughly doubled to 503 incidents over the last year, driven largely by a rise in reported anti-Asian crime, city law enforcement officials announced this week. As of December 5, 129 anti-Asian incidents had been reported to the NYPD, more than four times the number last calendar year, when there were 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Sat#Police Commissioner#Nypd
wbfo.org

NY Republicans demand repeal of bail reform, offer anecdotes — not evidence — it’s behind increased crime

New York Republicans say bail reform is the cause of the state’s increase in crime, and that Democrats need to fix it when they head back to Albany next month. GOP officials, gathered outside the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Buffalo Friday, urged the repeal of the bail reform law passed in 2019 that prohibits cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Commissioner: Wounded cop 'lucky to be alive'

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says an off-duty lieutenant who was shot several times is lucky to be alive. Shea thanked and praised the EMS team and the staff at Elmhurst Hospital for saving his life.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox5ny.com

De Blasio and Shea on crime

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held their final monthly crime stats briefing. Both are leaving office at the end of the year.
POLITICS
wfxl.com

Fact Check Team: Is bail reform benefitting cities?

WASHINGTON (TND) — The tragedy at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade in November and the past of the man accused in the crime has lawmakers questioning cash bail laws. Darrell Brooks Jr. — the man charged with plowing through the barricades of the parade, killing six individuals and injuring more than 60 — had been released from jail just days earlier on a $1,000 bail. He was accused of running over a woman during an altercation, using the same SUV. The bail decision led to the court commissioner who approved it being reassigned.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sparkstrib.com

Frederick: Bail ‘reform’ equals more crime

Ladies and gentlemen, behold the amazing response of California politicians to rising crime in their state. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, leader of a city so under siege by crime that residents there have taken to leaving their car doors unlocked and their trunks wide open when parking on the streets so that criminals can see there is nothing to steal in the car. (It saves on broken windows and other smash-n-grab damage.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Gang members behind rising crime driven by fame, status: Former gang member

Gang member–turned–violence intervention specialist Armando Alvarez dissected the record-setting crime roiling the country Saturday on "Watters' World." "I wouldn't say … it's the bigger profits that are driving these things. I think it's just always been fame," he said. "It's always been. Everybody wants to be bigger than life. … [E]verybody wants to be on top."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Lamont Roper: Met police officer faced misconduct allegation following Black man’s drowning, watchdog says

A Metropolitan Police officer has faced misconduct allegations over the death of a Black man in a north London canal, a watchdog investigation has said.Lamont Roper, 23, drowned last year in the River Lea in Tottenham, north London, after he was chased, and involved in a tussle, with police on an electric bike along a dark towpath.A seven-day inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court discovered last week that he fell into the lock rather than jumping as initially claimed by the police.Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, one officer faced misconduct allegations after it was found they failed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy