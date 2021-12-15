Shea reflects on bail reform failure

A Metropolitan Police officer has faced misconduct allegations over the death of a Black man in a north London canal, a watchdog investigation has said.Lamont Roper, 23, drowned last year in the River Lea in Tottenham, north London, after he was chased, and involved in a tussle, with police on an electric bike along a dark towpath.A seven-day inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court discovered last week that he fell into the lock rather than jumping as initially claimed by the police.Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, one officer faced misconduct allegations after it was found they failed...
