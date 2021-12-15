ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tremor is zero’: La Palma volcano may be calming down

By Sam Jones in Madrid and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

After three months of eruptions, earthquakes and evacuations, scientists are cautiously optimistic that the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma may be quietening down.

The eruption, which began on 19 September , has destroyed almost 3,000 buildings, forced thousands of people from their homes and devastated the banana plantations on which many in La Palma depend for their livelihoods.

Experts believe the lack of seismic activity since Monday evening – the longest such period since the eruption began – could herald its end.

“We can see now that the seismicity is very weak, the deformation is zero, the tremor is zero,” said Rubén López, a volcanologist with the Spanish geographical institute. “Now, with these parameters, we can see the volcano had stopped, and maybe we could start to see the end of the La Palma volcanic eruption.”

A house buried in ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Las Manchas neighbourhood of La Palma. Photograph: Borja Suárez/Reuters

The Canary Islands government said volcanic activity had fallen to “almost nothing”, while the archipelago’s Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said emissions of sulphur dioxide – which had forced a lockdown of a third of the island’s population before the volcano went silent – had been “extremely low” on Tuesday.

But experts are taking nothing got granted. “We cannot be 100% sure, as the volcano has been playing a few tricks over the last weeks,” Valentin Troll, a geology expert with Sweden’s Uppsala University and co-author of a geology study of the Canary Islands, told the Associated Press. “But many parameters have now subsided, and I think the volcano is indeed in decline now,” he said.

The eruption, which sent rivers of molten lava down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for weeks and expanded the size of the island by more than 48 hectares (119 acres), is the longest on La Palma, according to records dating back to the 16th century.

No injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption on the island, where about 80,000 people live. But many have lost their homes and the economic and environmental impact has been huge, with fields of solid black lava swallowing banana plantations, destroying irrigation systems and extending across roads.

The Spanish government has formally classified La Palma as a disaster zone and promised financial aid to help locals rebuild their lives.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Guardian

The Guardian

