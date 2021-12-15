ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step Back in Time: Dec. 15, 2021

Daily Star
 5 days ago

Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago. A group of 5th graders from Riverside School toured the offices and plant of Astrocom Electronics yesterday. The students had the opportunity to talk with the people on the assembly line, about their jobs, see...

Daily Star

Senior Scene: From the Office: The holidays do not have to be difficult

The holiday season is here. This time of year, when families and friends make time to be together, isn’t always a happy time of year for everyone. For some people, family members live in various places around the country, far enough away that it makes it difficult for them to make it home for the holidays. For others, they have lost a special loved one during the year, making this an especially difficult time for them to get through. There are also those people who are dealing with financial issues that are making it difficult for them to keep up with normal day-to-day expenses, let alone come up with money for traveling or gift giving. No matter the situation, and there are more than what are listed here, there are people who face their own personal struggles during this time of year.
One step at a time on the Pathway of Hope

With individual aspirations in mind, The Salvation Army is helping families create a plan of action to stop the chronic cycle of poverty. It’s been an especially hard time to be poor in America. Last fall, a Columbia University study found the number of Americans living in poverty grew...
Teen fashion: Devolving back in time?

These days, what’s “in” changes on a weekly basis. From ‘Devious Licks’ to Among Us, it seems as if every week brings a new fad. However, parents of Edina High School students are noticing a pattern from a fashion standpoint. “My son is wearing those...
Standard-Speaker

School times, Dec. 19

CHRISTMAS GRAMS: Christmas Grams will be distributed this week. Thank you to everyone who purchased a Christmas Gram from Student Council.
Daily Hampshire Gazette

A Look Back: Dec. 6

■Two hundred fifty parents, friends and children were at the John F. Kennedy Junior High School cafetorium for the Pee Wee League football banquet last night. Joe Fennessey, WHMP sports director, acted as master of ceremonies, and Frank Tudryn, Northampton High School football coach, was the key speaker. ■Yesterday’s storm...
