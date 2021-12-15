Step Back in Time: Dec. 15, 2021

The holiday season is here. This time of year, when families and friends make time to be together, isn’t always a happy time of year for everyone. For some people, family members live in various places around the country, far enough away that it makes it difficult for them to make it home for the holidays. For others, they have lost a special loved one during the year, making this an especially difficult time for them to get through. There are also those people who are dealing with financial issues that are making it difficult for them to keep up with normal day-to-day expenses, let alone come up with money for traveling or gift giving. No matter the situation, and there are more than what are listed here, there are people who face their own personal struggles during this time of year.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO