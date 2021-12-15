ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, tenant questioned

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 5 days ago
Woman stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, tenant questioned

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment where she had been staying, police said Wednesday.

The 68-year-old tenant who took her temporarily into his home on E. 219th St. near White Plains Road in Williamsbridge is being questioned but has not been charged, cops said.

The victim, whose name was immediately released, was stabbed in the chest about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday inside the ground-floor apartment in the three-story brick building. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved.

