ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

James Hinchcliffe steps away from full-time IndyCar racing

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEq74_0dNOyCXZ00

James Hinchcliffe, one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers, said Tuesday he is stepping away from full-time racing in the series.

The 34-year-old Canadian said he is not retiring and will explore other types of racing. Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year.

“With a decade-plus of incredible memories in the bank, I am happy to announce I am stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition,” Hinchcliffe posted on social media. “This was not a decision taken lightly and it was one made with the full support of my family and closest supporters. There were many factors, both personal and professional, that led me to this decision but it truly felt like the time was right.”

Jimmie Johnson to run Indy 500 and full IndyCar schedule

Hinchcliffe had a rough season in his return to Andretti this past year and scored just one podium finish, third placeon the street course at Nashville. His next best finish was 14th twice, at Detroit and the Long Beach season finale.

The “Mayor of Hinchtown” is a two-time most popular driver in IndyCar and was a runner-up on the 2016 season of “Dancing with the Stars.” He’s a six-time IndyCar winner and started on the pole for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, a year after he was nearly killed in a crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He started on the front row for the Indy 500 three times in nine appearances. Hinchcliffe in 2018 failed to qualify and in 2015 watched from the hospital after a broken part from his car pierced an artery in his upper left thigh.

Hinchcliffe lost 14 pints of blood as he was rushed to the hospital following the crash during a practice session.

He made his IndyCar debut in 2011 with Newman Haas Racing, spent the next three seasons driving for Andretti, and then five years with Sam Schmidt. He was released with a year remaining on his contract after the 2019 season, and made six starts for Andretti the next year.

Hinchcliffe had a fulltime ride with Andretti this season, but was replaced by Devlin DeFrancesco last month. He was 20th in the series standings.

“In 2011, I realized a lifelong goal of becoming an IndyCar driver,” Hinchcliffe said. “I remember almost every minute of the journey getting there. There were many ups and many downs. Through all the challenges and uncertainty there were two constants, my unabated desire to make it in IndyCar and my family’s unwavering support. In the 11 years that followed, I lived out my dream in a way that a nine-year-old kid, sitting in a kart for the first time, could never have imagined.”

He said he does not plan to retire from racing. Hinchcliffe could also be headed to the television booth. He’s done analyst work previously — his wife is also a Canadian actress — and excelled in the booth for CBS this past summer during Tony Stewart’s all-star racing series.

NBC Sports, which holds the rights to IndyCar, just parted ways with former driver Paul Tracy, also a Canadian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Colts sitting 5th in AFC seedings; AFC South still in play

INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s not understate the magnitude of Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Yes, the Indianapolis Colts ended their eight-game losing streak against New England, but it’s the aftershock of pounding the Patriots that’s worth noting. The AFC playoff picture remains a muddled mess – only the Jets, Texans and Jaguars have been eliminated […]
NFL
FOX59

Colts’ Ryan Kelly out vs. Pats due to personal matter

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ offense has taken a hit prior to Saturday night’s showdown with the New England Patriots. Ryan Kelly has been ruled out of the game due to a personal matter. No details were provided. The Pro Bowl center missed the week 13 game at Houston after being placed on the COVID-19 […]
NFL
FOX59

With Jonathan Taylor, Colts’ standard for robust run game is 200 yards

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor is doing more than rewriting sections of the Indianapolis Colts’ record book. He’s forcing Frank Reich to adjust his definition of what constitutes a robust running game. That was a topic of discussion as Reich walked in on a Sunday meeting at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Offensive line coach […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Nashville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Downtown businesses ready for weekend crowds as Indy hosts both Crossroads Classic and Colts on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Restaurants, bars and hotels in Downtown Indianapolis are preparing for large crowds this weekend as the city hosts two major sporting events on the same day. The Crossroads Classic, where the state’s college basketball teams face off, is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Butler […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Just like that, Jonathan Taylor finishes for Colts versus Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS – It was something of an offensive eyesore, until it wasn’t. There were anxious moments, until there weren’t. Yet another double-digit lead against a quality opponent seemed to be slipping away, until it didn’t. Indianapolis Colts 27, New England Patriots 17. Allow Carson Wentz to explain a dramatic Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium […]
NFL
FOX59

Frank Reich on ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone: Man is on a roll

INDIANAPOLIS – Bubba Ventrone’s hot. White hot. For the second time in five games, his special teams unit contributed a blocked punt/touchdown to an Indianapolis Colts’ win. And for the second time in five games, Ventrone called the shot. “He was talking about it all week,’’ Frank Reich said after Saturday night’s 27-17 win over […]
NFL
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 17

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on the Fast Break from December 17, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: NORTH CENTRAL’S DAVID LLOYD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Schmidt
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
James Hinchcliffe
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Devlin Defrancesco
FOX59

Blue Santa makes surprise trip before appearance at Colts tailgate

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts Blue Santa made a special trip to surprise some kids at the Garfield Park Conservatory ahead of his trip to the Colts game Saturday. Conservatory assistant manager Elizabeth Schleicher says he came during their monthly Jungle Tales program for preschool-aged kids. “Usually, it’s nature-themed but in December we have a train […]
NFL
FOX59

Colts snap losing streak to Patriots with 27-17 win

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts snapped an eight-game losing streak to the rival Patriots, beating New England 27-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. The Patriots rallied from a 20-0 deficit to cut it to 20-17 late in the fourth quarter before Jonathan Taylor broke a 67-yard run for a touchdown to seal the game. […]
NFL
FOX59

Jackson-Davis helps Indiana defeat Notre Dame 64-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56 at the final edition of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday. Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Patriots at Colts: What to watch for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – These are the areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the New England Patriots Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: FOX59. History lesson, Part I: Is it a rivalry if one team routinely beats the living daylights out of the other? In case you missed it, New England has won […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Racing#Andretti Racing#Indy 500#Indycar#Canadian
FOX59

Terre Haute’s Larry Bird museum targets 2023 opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute have pushed back its expected opening until 2023. The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center that is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions about what memorabilia […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

3 NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

No. 3 Purdue uses size to overpower Butler in 77-48 rout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds Saturday to help No. 3 Purdue rout Butler 77-48 in the Crossroads Classic. The Boilermakers (10-1) rebounded from their roughest week of the season — and a weeklong break for finals — with perhaps their most impressive […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy