Accidents

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still...

Fire Continues to Burn on Timber Ship Off Sweden

Fire on board the Almirante Storni off Sweden is expected to continue for several more days. The fire on board the MV Almirante Storni carrying a cargo of timber continues to burn at an anchorage off of Gothenburg, Sweden. Firefighting efforts using two large Swedish Coast Guard ships along with...
EUROPE
The Independent

Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person is still missing at sea.The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross...
ACCIDENTS
Arrests made over body found following ship collision in Sweden

A body has been found after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden. Swedish authorities confirmed another person is still missing at sea. Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected deaths of crew members following the collision, the Swedish Prosecution Service confirmed. It is understood...
ACCIDENTS
Sweden's Gavle Christmas goat torched... again

A giant straw goat that has become an annual highlight in the Swedish city of Gavle has been burned by an arsonist. A man in his 40s was arrested after the structure was set alight in the early hours of Friday. The goat has been attacked many times before but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistan’s largest city

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that...
ACCIDENTS
Potential suspect critical after Japan clinic fire kills 24: reports

A man seen by police as a potential suspect in a deadly fire at a Japanese mental health clinic was in a critical condition on Saturday, reports said, a day after the blaze claimed 24 lives. The 61-year-old former patient of the clinic in Osaka was being treated in hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. The fire raged for half an hour on Friday morning, gutting the fourth floor of the narrow commercial building where the clinic, which also provided general medical care, was located. Police were investigating a link with a small fire that had occurred at the man's home 30 minutes earlier, NHK and the Asahi Shimbun daily said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
