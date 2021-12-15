ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels listening room heats up with winter season lineup

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Blackwater will perform March 18 at Bethlehem's Godfrey Daniels. KEVIN MINGORA/THE MORNING CALL

It may be cold outside but Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels is heating things up with its diverse winter concert series.

From bluegrass and folk, to country and Celtic, the Lehigh Valley’s legendary listening room has something for nearly everyone this winter. The South Side music venue announced the schedule earlier this week.

Here are the highlights:

January

  • “Hank Williams Night:” 7 p.m. Jan. 1: Five regional performers will help you kick off the new year with this showcase of the best of the late country legend. How much: $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of show.
  • “Robbie Burns Evening:” 8 p.m. Jan. 8: This event is an homage to the Scottish national poet and cultural icon on the anniversary of his birthday. How much: $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of event.
  • Diana Jones: 8 p.m. Jan, 14: Godfrey Daniels welcomes back folk songwriter Jones, who is on a national tour and will be performing selections from her new CD, “Song To A Refugee.” How much: $19.50, advance; $24.50, day of event.
  • Bobby Syvarth & Friends: 8 p.m. Jan. 15: Syvarth is a songwriter, recording artist and producer who has put his talents to good use for many charitable causes. He will be joined by: Joe Cirotti, guitar; Wayne Lyle, bass; Damian Calcagne – Keyboard, and Dave Deriso, drums. How much: $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of event.
  • Hinton, Bower, Jones: 8 p.m. Jan. 21: The acoustic trio Hinton, Bower, Jones has been performing across the Philadelphia region since 2012. This debut performance at Godfrey’s will feature the release of their new CD, “The Cambridge Sessions, Vol. 1. How much: $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of show.
  • Wayne & Kurt Johnston of the Johnston Brothers Band:” 8 p.m. Jan. 22: Both are prodigiously good instrumentalists. Wayne on guitar and harmonica, and Kurt on guitar, banjo, piano and pedal steel. (Kurt was once a member of Bon Jovi – as a steel player.) Both have been in continuous demand in the years since the considerable heyday of The Johnston Brothers. How much: $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of show.
  • Pyrenesia: 8 p.m. Jan. 29: Pronounced peer-uh-nee-juh, this gypsy-swing-jazz-folk quartet from Lambertville, NJ combines original compositions with the Django Reinhardt tradition of gypsy jazz, Eastern European and klezmer melodies, and anything else that swings. How much: $18.50, advance; $23.50, day of show.

February and March

Here are some of the highlights:

  • Boston-based country, rock ‘n’ roll band Ward Hayden & the Outliers, Feb. 4;
  • Blues and American roots band Professor Louie & the Crowmatix , Feb. 25;
  • Celtic band Poor Man’s Gambit, March 4.
  • Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche : March 11
  • Blackwater , March 18

COVID

All attendees, artists, and staff must be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to attending a show. Proof of vaccination must be shown at the door. Bring either a vaccination card, a copy, or a legible image on your phone, along with a valid photo ID. If you are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of a concert date must be shown at the door. At-home COVID tests will not be accepted. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets, info and more

For a full list of shows, tickets and more: godfreydaniels.org/

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

