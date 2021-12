Along with Wednesday’s record-breaking high temperatures, it’s also the first time the area has been put in a Moderate Risk for Severe Weather in the month of December. Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from late afternoon through this evening across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Embedded gusts of 80-100 mph and a nocturnal strong tornado or two are also possible, particularly across western to northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO