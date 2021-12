BAY CITY, MI - A homegrown holiday video series based in Bay City recently launched its newest installment. “The Gift” film series returned for its fifth year in 2021, despite overcoming hurdles such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Gift films have been produced steadily over the last five years by Jeff Hildebrandt and his crew of friends. Each previous film focused on a runner doing whatever it takes to deliver a gift, such as finding the home of a lost stuffed Christmas hippopotamus in 2019 or delivering gifts via airplane for Santa’s elves in 2020.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO