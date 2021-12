Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Sen. Susan Collins apparently believes voting laws should be left up to the states. Maine has generous voting laws — it is easy for most people to cast a ballot in our state. That’s great — but what if that’s not the case in other states? Or if other states are gerrymandered so a person’s vote won’t really count? In a federal election for Congress and president, how can the citizens of Maine expect their vote to count if other states are rigging those systems by making it harder for people to vote?

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO