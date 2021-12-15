ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KusDS_0dNOwua500
1 of 5

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained.

Monday’s pre-dawn collision with Danish-flagged Karin Hoej caused the latter to capsize. One person was later found dead inside the hull and another is missing. The collision happened in foggy weather.

Prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr said the British citizen born in 1991 remained detained and “suspicions against him have not weakened.” He is held suspected of “gross negligence in maritime traffic, aggravated drunken seafaring,” and causing another person’s death. Olvmyr added that the prosecution must decide whether to formally arrest the Briton by noon Thursday at the latest.

Earlier this week, the British shipping company said crew aboard the Scot Carrier were tested for drugs and alcohol after the collision and “two crew members exceeded the limit.” It wasn’t clear whether they were referring to the Briton and Croatian or other crew members.

The Croatian man who is suspected of “gross sea drunkenness” was born in 1965. None of their names were released.

Media in Sweden have reported that the Scot Carrier continued its route after the collision and was afterwards ordered back to the scene by Swedish authorities. The capsized vessel was towed closer to land so divers from the Swedish armed forces and the coast guard, among others, could search it.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Investigation launched into ‘sea intoxication’ after ships collide in the Baltic leaving at least one dead

The Swedish Coast Guard said it had launched an investigation into whether drunkeness played a part after two ships, one of them registered in Britain, collided in the freezing Baltic Sea, leaving at least one dead.The 55m Danish barge Karin Hoj and the 90m British-registered Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction when they hit each other in the dark at 2.30am GMT on Monday, according to Danish and Swedish maritime chiefs.Foggy conditions were initially thought to have played a part in the collision but investigators said they were broadening their investigation.“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross...
ACCIDENTS
gcaptain.com

Fire Continues to Burn on Timber Ship Off Sweden

Fire on board the Almirante Storni off Sweden is expected to continue for several more days. The fire on board the MV Almirante Storni carrying a cargo of timber continues to burn at an anchorage off of Gothenburg, Sweden. Firefighting efforts using two large Swedish Coast Guard ships along with...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Ship Collision#Accident#Ap#Swedish#Croatian#British#Danish#The Scot Carrier
The Independent

Arrests made over potential death of crew member after ship collision in Sweden

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person is still missing at sea.The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Arrests made over body found following ship collision in Sweden

A body has been found after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden Swedish authorities confirmed another person is still missing at sea.Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected deaths of crew members following the collision, the Swedish Prosecution Service confirmed.It is understood the Inverness-registered Scot Carrier collided with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, on Monday at about 2.30am (GMT).At 3pm, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) confirmed that a body had been found on the Karin Hoej as it was being towed to shore on...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Explosion levels building in Italy, leaves at least three dead

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A gas leak explosion caused a building collapse in the Italian town of Ravanusa, leaving at least three people dead on Sunday morning. The Civil Protection Department in Sicily said that rescuers were still searching for at least six other people who were reported missing, according to CNN.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sweden's Gavle Christmas goat torched... again

A giant straw goat that has become an annual highlight in the Swedish city of Gavle has been burned by an arsonist. A man in his 40s was arrested after the structure was set alight in the early hours of Friday. The goat has been attacked many times before but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
The Independent

Fire engulfs Russian warship under construction, 3 injured

A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg caught fire Friday, leaving at least three workers injured.The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built at the Severnaya Verf (Northern Shipyard) was completely engulfed by flames, and nearly 170 firefighters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the blaze that sent massive plumes of smoke over Russia’s second-largest city.Local authorities said three workers were injured, with two of them requiring hospitalization. An official panel has been created to investigate the cause of the fire, which wasn't immediately known.The corvette is the latest in a series of such ships built at the shipyard. It was set to be commissioned by the navy late next year. Read More The Independent daily cartoonTucker Carlson mocked for incorrect claim women outnumber men in US workforceBoris Johnson told to show ‘humility’ by Tory MPs after by-election thrashing
ACCIDENTS
KVIA ABC-7

Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown. The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to The post Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Couple With COVID Caught on Plane After Breaking Out of Quarantine in Netherlands

A married couple who tested positive for COVID-19 have been dragged off a plane and detained after they broke out of a hotel quarantine in the Netherlands. Amsterdam is on high alert after dozens of passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa last Friday—and 13 of them were infected with the heavily mutated Omicron variant. Reuters reports that the couple, reportedly a Spanish man and Portuguese woman, escaped their hotel quarantine and managed to get on a plane that was going to Spain, but they were caught right before takeoff. Dutch military police said in a statement that the pair was arrested “in an airplane that was about to depart” and have now been handed over to health authorities. It’s not clear whether the couple had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
WORLD
The Independent

British and French officials face legal action over ‘failure to act’ during mass drowning in Channel

British and French officials are facing legal action over their “failure to act” when a boat started sinking in the Channel last month, ultimately leading to the deaths of 27 people.A charity supporting displaced people in northern France lodged a complaint to the French courts on Friday accusing the director of the UK coastguards, the French maritime chief for the Channel and the director of the French regional coastguard of "involuntary manslaughter" and "failure to help people in need".Twenty-seven bodies recovered from the sea when a boat capsized in the waters off Calais on 24 November, among them at least...
ACCIDENTS
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy