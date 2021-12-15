ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

United Power moves to break its contract with Tri-State Generation

After years of legal sparring, United Power, the largest electric cooperative in the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, is moving to break with the wholesale power provider. The...

COLORADO STATE
NUCLA, CO
Columbia University

Advancing Corporate Procurement of Zero-Carbon Electricity in the United States: Moving from RE100 to ZC100

Corporate pledges to purchase renewable electricity have led to significant new solar and wind capacity investments and driven down the carbon intensity of the power sector in the United States. Participating companies have increasingly procured this power, many with a goal of procuring quantities that are equal or proportional to the amount of electricity that they consume at their facilities on an annual basis.[1] Corporate buyers can reap many benefits from renewables procurement, including hedging against power price fluctuations and enjoying positive brand association, helping them meet shareholder demands around climate or other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. However, the reality is that commitments to buy 100 percent renewable electricity may not equate to a company actually reducing its power carbon footprint to zero.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Omicron scrambles anew US firms' in-person aspirations

Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask requirements as the Omicron Covid variant looks set to extend pandemic-induced work-from-home culture. A resumption of pre-virus workplace norms was only partially moving forward in the United States when the fast-spreading new variant arrived and provoked fresh concern. Legal challenges have made the future of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers uncertain, and firms have been pursuing their own requirements. Tech giant Google has been notably uncompromising in warning employees of lost pay or even dismissal if they do not report their vaccination status by a particular deadline, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rockydailynews.com

Fast 50 honorees gather to discuss current market conditions

Business conditions are in “exciting times” lately because they are continuing to improve following the dark days of the pandemic, according to a new report issued by RSM US LLP (RSM). However, lingering issues remain with the supply chain, a shortage of labor and inflationary concerns in the marketplace.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Colorado to require greenhouse gas assessments on all transportation projects

DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning in 2022, all transportation projects around Colorado will have to comply with a new greenhouse gas rule. This comes after a 10-1 vote by the Colorado Transportation Commission that approved the new rule. The new rule means no upcoming project for roads around the state can be approved without first considering its impact on the climate.
COLORADO STATE
helpnetsecurity.com

Telstra expands its network infrastructure in the United States

Telstra is expanding its network infrastructure in the United States by nearly tripling its footprint at a primary data center in Ashburn, Virginia. The upgrade continues the global telecommunications and technology company’s ongoing efforts to support customers across the U.S. by making network investments and adding new points-of-presence (PoP).
ASHBURN, VA

