Game Trailers: Dead by Daylight Teaser for the next chapter

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO