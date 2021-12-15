ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Dead by Daylight Teaser for the next chapter

By Tristan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehavior Interactive presents a teaser for the next chapter of Dead in daylight,...

Comments / 1

Dead by Daylight Update 5.4.1 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused the Crow Food archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that caused the Sprint & Slash archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that caused the Beast Awakens archive challenge not to gain progress. Fixed an issue that allowed players to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Teaser Trailer For Halo TV Series Revealed Ahead Of The Game Awards

The first full-length trailer for the new Halo TV series is coming this week during The Game Awards, and ahead of that, a teaser video is here to get fans excited. This new teaser reveals more that the first video, showing a group of Spartans running through a hangar and presumably getting ready to go out on a mission. Check it out below.
TV SERIES
pockettactics.com

Dead by Daylight codes – free bloodpoints and charms

Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 horror game that puts you in the shoes of a vicious killer from a familiar franchise, or one of four survivors who must fight for their life. No matter which role you take on, you’re sure to be spooked around every corner, as you traverse spine-chilling maps and complete tricky tasks.
VIDEO GAMES
Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Teaser Trailer

MiHoYo have released a new Genshin Impact Arataki Itto teaser trailer, introducing the next character being added to their gacha action-RPG. Arataki Itto is a rowdy oni that can often be found causing a scene in Inazuma City’s Hanamizaka district. He is the self-proclaimed first and greatest head of the Arataki Gang, though he spends most of his time slacking off, putting in the minimal amount of effort required to earn a bit of cash, and participating in beetle fights.
VIDEO GAMES
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak teaser trailer from The Game Awards 2021

During The Game Awards 2021, Capcom shared a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, teasing what's to come in the expansion. The teaser trailer and screenshots can be found below. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release in Summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. More information can be found in the announcement from September 2021, with a little more footage from Tokyo Game Show 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DEAD BY DAYLIGHT BONE CHILL EVENT HAS BEGUN

The New Bone Chill event for Dead by Daylight has just begun. Bringing with it new themed items and changes. For starters, the main menu has a new theme, with snow blowing through the air, and old wooden lamp posts wrapped in Christmas lights. And certain props, such as hooks, generators and lockers, are also decorated in a festive manner.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Technology
Warframe The New War: Act One Teaser Trailer

Get ready to experience all-out war during Warframe’s biggest cinematic update yet. Witness The New War through the eyes of new playable characters, plus discover a new Warframe, an epic cinematic quest, new Customizations, Weapons, Accessories and more. The New War sends players on a journey across 3 massive acts,...
VIDEO GAMES
The original Japanese version of The Ring is coming to Dead by Daylight

The next iconic horror series to be featured in Dead by Daylight will be Ringu, it’s been announced. A new chapter coming to the game next year will be inspired by the original Japanese novel written by Kōji Suzuki, and its subsequent 1998 Japanese film. Ringu was adapted...
VIDEO GAMES
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum New Teaser Trailer Released During the Game Awards

A new teaser trailer for the latest Lord of the Rings game, Gollum, has been released during the latest edition of The Game Awards. It shows the struggle between the two personalities of Sméagol and Gollum as they play off each other with a new sneak peek at the game's stealth-action adventure that's set to come in 2022. The trailer can be seen below.
VIDEO GAMES
Dead By Daylight Introduces Ringu Into Their Deadly Adversary Roster

Horror survival multiplayer game, Dead By Daylight has been slowly building up their horror villain roster, and they’ve introduced another into the fold. Like the Friday the 13th game, Dead By Daylight‘s gameplay has a group of survivors work together all controlled by human players in an effort to stop the villain which is also controlled by a human player. The difference is the slow addition of adversaries and universes that has been added to the iconic multiplayer experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Hunt: Showdown - Winter Solstice Event Teaser Trailer

Hunt: Showdown's Winter Solstice event kicks off on December 15, 2021 and runs until January 5, 2022. Hunt: Showdown maps will feature Solstice Tributes until January 5, 2022; players should destroy these to gather event points. As with previous events, investigating clues, rifts, and looting hunter corpses will also add to the points haul. Event boosters - called Chary's Contracts - will be available to aid event point collection and Dark Sight range. Additionally, The Lawless DLC, featuring the Legendary Hunter 'The Gunslinger' and Legendary Weapons Winfield M1873 Aperture 'The Accomplice' and the Scottfield Revolver 'Felon's Six,' is available now on Steam and will be available on consoles on December 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
'Wonder Woman' Game Teaser Trailer Reveals Diana and Her Lasso of Truth

In an announcement that came almost entirely out of left field last night, The Game Awards showed off a new Monolith Productions Wonder Woman solo game. Like the studio's previous projects, the game is being published by Warner Bros. The short teaser reveals little about the game, only showing off...
VIDEO GAMES
Dead by Daylight characters lore and perks

If you’re one of those people that likes to shout at the TV when watching horror movies, letting the poor victim know that it’s their stupidity that got them killed, perhaps you should see if you would fare any better in Dead by Daylight. This online survival horror multiplayer game features 4v1 matches, where one of you lets their inner psychopath out, while the others do their best to survive the night.
VIDEO GAMES

