Game Trailers: Dead by Daylight Teaser for the next chapter

Hunt: Showdown's Winter Solstice event kicks off on December 15, 2021 and runs until January 5, 2022. Hunt: Showdown maps will feature Solstice Tributes until January 5, 2022; players should destroy these to gather event points. As with previous events, investigating clues, rifts, and looting hunter corpses will also add to the points haul. Event boosters - called Chary's Contracts - will be available to aid event point collection and Dark Sight range. Additionally, The Lawless DLC, featuring the Legendary Hunter 'The Gunslinger' and Legendary Weapons Winfield M1873 Aperture 'The Accomplice' and the Scottfield Revolver 'Felon's Six,' is available now on Steam and will be available on consoles on December 16, 2021.
