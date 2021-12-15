ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Forever chemicals' can 'boomerang' from ocean waves to shore: study

By Sharon Udasin
The Hill
 5 days ago
Many of the “forever chemicals” that end up in the ocean can “boomerang back to shore” after crashing waves reemit the compounds into the air, a new study has found.

This “sea-to-air transport” mechanism is polluting the air in coastal regions with toxic compounds called PFAS, according to the study, published in Environmental Science & Technology on Wednesday.

PFAS — per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances — include thousands of toxic compounds linked to kidney, liver, immunological, developmental and reproductive issues. Although present in a variety of household products, such as nonstick pans, cosmetics and food packaging, PFAS are most notorious for contaminating groundwater systems via firefighting foams and industrial discharge.

“The common belief was that PFAS would eventually wash off into the oceans where they would stay to be diluted over the timescale of decades,” Matthew Salter, a co-author of the study and researcher in Stockholm University’s Department of Environmental Science, said in a statement. “But it turns out that there’s a boomerang effect, and some of the toxic PFAS are re-emitted to air, transported long distances and then deposited back onto land.”

While previous simulations conducted in the same laboratory had indicated that sea spray aerosol could be an important source of PFAS in the atmosphere, the new findings provided clear evidence to demonstrate that this hypothesis was true, according to the authors.

From 2018 to 2020, the researchers collected regular aerosol samples from two Norwegian coastal locations: Andøya, an Arctic island in the Vesterålen archipelago, and Birkenes, a municipality located along Norway’s southernmost tip.

They then measured for the presence of perfluoroalkyl acids (PFAAs), a subset of PFAS, as well as sodium ions, which are markers of sea spray aerosol. Among PFAAs are two of the most well-known types of forever chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.

The scientists found significant correlations between the presence of PFAAs and sodium ions in both areas — although these links were generally stronger in the Andøya samples than in those from Birkenes, which is farther from the coast and closer to urban areas, according to the study.

“The results are fascinating but at the same time concerning,” study lead authority Bo Sha, also from Stockholm University, said in a statement.

The strong link between PFAAs and sodium ions in samples from both coastal sites suggest that sea spray aerosol is likely an integral source of air pollution in these regions, the study concluded. Meanwhile, because sea spray aerosol particles can travel significant distances in the atmosphere, the findings suggest that the transport of these compounds “may impact large areas of inland Europe and other continents in addition to coastal areas,” the authors added.

“It is possible that atmospherically deposited PFAS could contaminate coastal drinking water sources for the foreseeable future,” Ian Cousins, another co-author from Stockholm University, said in a statement.

“Our study gives a new dimension to the meaning of the term forever chemicals.” Cousins added. “Even the PFAS we thought would be lost to the sea boomerang back for us to be exposed all over again.”

ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Our iconic giant clams face new threats from warmer waters and acidic oceans – let's buy them time

Think of the inhabitants of a coral reef, and chances are you’ll think of a giant clam, the largest aquatic mollusc on Earth at up to 250 kilograms and a metre long. But despite its size and fame, the giant clam (Tridacna gigas) is in trouble. The tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific keep getting hotter due to climate change, and their shells and flesh are in demand. Some are already locally extinct. Our new research out today has found these iconic megafauna face new threats like the marine heatwaves and acidifying oceans which come with climate change. Is it...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

Chemical Air Pollution Morphs Into Something Even More Toxic, Study Shows

Remnants of industrial chemicals in the air can potentially transform into new substances more toxic and persistent than the original pollution, according to a global study published on Wednesday. Using samples gathered around the world, the study published in Nature found that these previously unidentified products are present in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

What Causes Waves in the Ocean? Energy Analysis and Wave Types

Ocean waves are a ubiquitous part of coastal landscapes and beach vacations. But have you ever paused to ponder where a wave originates, how far it travels, or why it forms in the first place?. A wave forms whenever energy passes through a body of water, thereby causing the water...
SCIENCE
New Scientist

DeepMind AI helps study strange electrons in chemical reactions

Machine-learning tools have taken us closer to understanding electrons and how they behave in chemical interactions, following news that UK-based AI company DeepMind, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has created a tool that solves a fundamental problem with how we model chemistry. The tool, called DeepMind 21, is...
SOFTWARE
ucmerced.edu

Microorganisms Consume Last Bits of Oxygen from Low-oxygen Ocean Zones, Study Shows

Even the tiniest organisms have a surprisingly huge effect on life in the oceans, eating up the last bits of oxygen in certain areas, preventing larger marine life from surviving there, a new study shows. Department of Life and Environmental Sciences Professor Michael Beman published “ Substantial Oxygen Consumption by...
WILDLIFE
eenews.net

Study sheds light on Antarctic Ocean climate riddle

The vast, turbulent Southern Ocean circling Antarctica has an unexpected claim to fame: It’s one of the planet’s most important natural climate tools. Like all the world’s oceans, it draws carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and into the water. But the Southern Ocean is a special case; it stores up more carbon than any other body of water on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Scientists say humans can move CO2 from air to oceans

Climbing concentrations of carbon dioxide make it likely that humans will have to move some gases from the atmosphere into the oceans to prevent crippling effects of climate change, the National Academies said in a major report released yesterday. It came after months of deliberation among top U.S. scientists who...
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Observation of a giant nonlinear wave-packet on the surface of the ocean

In many physical systems such as ocean waves, nonlinear optics, plasma physics etc., extreme events and rare fluctuations of a wave field have been widely observed and discussed. In the field of oceanography and naval architecture, their understanding is fundamental for a correct design of platforms and ships, and for performing safe operations at sea. Here, we report a measurement of an impressive and unique wave packet recorded in the Bay of Biscay in the North-East of the Atlantic Ocean. An analysis of the spatial extension of the packet that includes three large waves reveals that it extents for more than 1Â km, with individual crests moving faster than 100Â km/h. The central and largest wave in the packet was 27.8Â m high in a sea with significant wave height of 11Â m. A detailed analysis of the data using the nonlinear Fourier analysis reveals that the wave packet is characterized by a non trivial nonlinear content. This observation opens a new paradigm which requires new understanding of the dynamics of ocean waves and, more in general, of nonlinear and dispersive waves.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Faults in oceanic crust contribute to slow seismic waves

The natural structure of the rigid oceanic crust that forms a shell around Earth contains cracks and faults. These fissures are hydrothermal pathways for heat, water, and chemical solutions to move between the ocean and the lithosphere. Scientists traditionally use seismic waves to uncover the nature of oceanic crust, including...
SCIENCE
JSTOR Daily

Destroying “Forever Chemicals” For Good

In late October, the Biden administration released a roadmap to regulate an increasingly notorious group of chemicals linked to cancers and other health problems: PFAS. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” are basically everywhere. They’re in flame-resistant furniture and household goods; they’re in breast milk and drinking water. There are thousands of different kinds, and at least as many unanswered questions about their impacts on people.
HEALTH
Great Lakes Now

Study: Fish can recover from mercury pollution faster than thought

Mercury pollution remains a problem in many parts of the Great Lakes, but new research from Canada’s Experimental Lakes Area in northern Ontario shows that efforts to reduce the amount of mercury going into a lake can have quick and dramatic effects on the levels of the pollutant in fish populations.
SCIENCE
pbs.org

What are PFAS, and what makes these 'forever chemicals' dangerous?

Sign up for NewsHour Classroom’s ready-to-go Daily News Lessons delivered to your inbox each morning. To receive NewsHour’s monthly education newsletter click here. Write us with any questions, concerns or lesson ideas at education@newshour.org. Summary. Five Facts. What is “aqueous film forming foam” and what has it been...
SCIENCE
