Energy Industry

Influential Data on the US Oil and Gas

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have said that as the traders were busy focusing on the Pandemic and its development...

Meeting the Global Need of Oil and Gas

The Malaysian industry of Oil and Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) has a significant role to play in the country’s oil and gas industry. In recent years, the OGSE has contributed heavily to producing sustainable energy at affordable prices, has made it accessible for all, and has created many job opportunities in the world.
Global Renewable Energy Market to Witness Growth of 8.1% over the Forecast Period

Renewable energy also known as the clean energy is derived from natural resources. Sun, wind, bioenergy, water sources are some of the major resources of renewable energy. Renewable energy includes energy that is generated through solar radiation, wind, the motion of water, or geologic heat. Various technologies are used to convert these energies into usable forms such as electricity, heat, chemicals or mechanical power. In order to capitalize on the potential social and economic opportunity from renewable energy, companies are investing into the renewable energy market in large proportion. Mitsubishi Corporation, for instance, in June 2021 entered into an investment agreement with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited, a Hong Kong based entity engaged in the development of an onshore wind farm project with the capacity of 600MW in Laos. Mitsubishi Corporation has initiated investment into the project through their Hong Kong based wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia, Limited.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Equity and oil markets slump on Omicron panic

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked on concern over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, and Wall Street also fell at the opening bell. Oil tumbled by more than five percent at one point as traders fretted over the fallout for the world's appetite for energy, which has already taken a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. Sentiment was jarred by the future of US President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill after it lost the crucial vote of a moderate Democrat.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months last Tuesday. Read full article. Shell Makes Another Discovery In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mississippi Link

Weekly Oil Data Paints Better Picture Of US Economy

U.S. federal data on commercial storage levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products show the economy is improving, though the pandemic remains a looming concern, analysts said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, publishes weekly data on inventories of crude oil and refined petroleum products...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 15, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Wednesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.898; Mid-grade: $3.158; Premium: $3.374; Diesel: $3.142. Yesterday – Regular: $2.894; Mid-grade: $3.154; Premium: $3.369; Diesel: $3.146. Year ago - Regular: $1.897; Mid-grade: $2.143; Premium: $2.358;...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

The government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender areas for oil and gas exploration to be released in December. More than 14,400 km2 of land in Queensland will be made available for oil and gas exploration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

US OIL Seeks Support

Oil prices struggled after the International Energy Agency said that the omicron strain may threaten global demand. WTI crude is hovering under the 20-day moving average after the RSI briefly shot into the overbought territory. 74.10 near the 30-day moving average seems to be a tough nut to crack for now.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU takes aim at Arctic oil and gas [Gas in Transition]

The proposal by the European Commission will likely struggle to get support either from outside or within the bloc. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The European Commission (EC) recently unveiled a new Arctic Strategy that calls for the EU to expand its currently limited role in Arctic affairs. The strategy generated significant attention, largely as it included a proposal to ban the further development of the Arctic’s vast oil and gas reserves. Yet experts do not think the proposal can ever be realised, viewing it as fundamentally unworkable. Published on October 13, the strategy acknowledges that the EU already gets a considerable share of its oil and gas supplies from Arctic fields in Russia and Norway, but says the bloc is “committed to ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in the Arctic regions.” “To this e...
gcaptain.com

Exxon Proposing to Build Supply Depot for Guyana Oil and Gas Projects

HOUSTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp outlined a major new investment in Guyana amid government calls for delivering economic benefits to residents from deepwater oil and gas discoveries helping turn the South American nation into an oil powerhouse. A coming onshore supply base will expand jobs and...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Panhandle Oil and Gas bulls will hope...
industryglobalnews24.com

The Forecast of the United States Shale Oil and Gas

Earth scientist David Hughes has released a new report, Shale Reality Check 2021, on the future of shale oil and gas in the United States. The report presents the reality of the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) forecasts for the future of oil and natural gas from shale deposits. This is significant because the Unites States depends on shale for 69 percent of all its oil production and 77 percent of its natural gas....
ENERGY INDUSTRY

