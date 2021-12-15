ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia reopens borders closed since March 2020 to vaccinated non-citizens

The Hill
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Australia reopened its borders on Wednesday to skilled migrants and foreign students who have received a coronavirus vaccine more than a year and a half after they were closed

The omicron variant slightly delayed the reopening, with officials pushing back the lifting of the entry ban by two weeks in order to obtain more information on the strain, Reuters reported.

News of the borders reopening comes as the country seeks to boost its economy after multiple lockdowns, the news service noted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that while Australia's most populous state reported its largest increase in daily infections, the Australian government is prepared to handle the virus.

"We're going to live with this virus, and we're not going to let it drag us back to where we've been," Morrison told a local radio station, according to Reuters.

"We've got one of the highest vaccination rates, which means we can fight this thing," Morrison added. "We don't have to surrender to it."

Australia closed its borders in March of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and limited the number of citizens and residents who were allowed to reenter the country after that.

Nearly 90 percent of people in Australia over the age of 16 have received at least doses of a coronavirus vaccine. The country has reported nearly 235,500 cases and 2,117 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
AFP

EU watchdog approves Novavax Covid jab

Europe's medicines watchdog on Monday approved a Covid jab by US-based Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy. The protein-based vaccine, of the kind used around the world to protect against many childhood illnesses, is the fifth coronavirus shot authorised for use in the European Union. "EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for Novava's Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to prevent Covid-19 in people from 18 years of age," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement. "After a thorough evaluation, EMA's human medicines committee concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality," the Amsterdam-based agency said.
WORLD
