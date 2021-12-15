ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

TSA has confiscated record number of guns at airports in 2021

By Jon Rudder
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ccgzw_0dNOw2RS00

The Transportation Security Administration has confiscated a record number of guns at airports in 2021, most of which were loaded.

TSA agents seized more than 5,700 in 2021, at a time when travel numbers are nearing those of 2019.

At Cleveland Hopkins Airport, agents have confiscated 19 guns at security checkpoints this year.

Travel numbers peaked in November ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, marking their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Travelers are not permitted to carry firearms or ammunition in carry-on luggage through security checkpoints, but TSA regulations allow passengers to transport unloaded firearms in checked baggage.

Passengers must comply with state possession laws and are required to declare their firearms to airline personnel when checking in.

The TSA turns over all confiscated weapons to local law enforcement. Any traveler found violating the rules can be fined or face civil penalties.

Per the TSA, the rate of detection has doubled, from five firearms per 1 million passengers in 2019 to 11 firearms per million passengers in 2021. The previous record for confiscated firearms in a single year was 4,432 in 2019.

The agency says that what they see at security checkpoints generally reflects what’s happening in the country and pointed to the increase in gun seizures a result of more people carrying firearms.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Face masks on flights: TSA extends mask requirements on planes, trains, buses and in airports through at least March 18

Transportation Security Administration has extended its face mask requirement through at least March 18. “Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022,” TSA said in a statement.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Security#Android Tv#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
iheart.com

TSA Is Hiring At Three Pennsylvania Airports

(Allentown, PA) -- The Lehigh Valley Airport is on the list of airports in the state that are looking for new TSA agents. The TSA yesterday said it is looking to fill jobs at three Pennsylvania airports. In addition to the airport in Allentown, the TSA is looking for security guards in Harrisburg, and at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport. TSA says new hires can qualify for a one thousand-dollar sign-on bonus. You can apply online.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

TSA offering bonus for new hires at select airports in Pa.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is planning to hire part-time officers in multiple locations and is offering bonuses of $1,000. TSA says they are expecting air travel to take off in 2022 and are ramping up to make sure they have enough staff to handle the increase. “TSA officers screen thousands […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
news3lv.com

TSA adds new enhanced ID scanners at all checkpoints at McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New photo ID scanners have been installed at all security checkpoints in McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says the Credential Authentication Technology, or CAT, connects to a secure flight database and can verify a traveler is ticketed to fly that day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TSA Offers Peek Inside Underground Security Network at DFW Airport

The Transportation Security Administration gave a rare peek on Tuesday inside a vast security system in the basement of DFW International Airport. A 17-mile maze of conveyer belts carries thousands of bags a day from ticket counters to planes on the tarmac. The average time: seven minutes. Early on, every...
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

U.S. detects all-time high number of guns at airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday that security personnel had confiscated more than 5,700 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021, the highest ever in a single year. TSA Administrator David Pekoske told reporters at a briefing the prior yearly record was about 4,400 in 2019...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

TSA Expects Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers for Winter Holiday Travel Period

After a busy Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is anticipating high passenger volumes throughout the winter holiday travel period. TSA officials revealed they had screened just under 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday. To avoid similar congestion around the December holidays, the agency is encouraging passengers to sign up for TSA PreCheck and save time at the airport.
TRAVEL
onemileatatime.com

Sheesh: TSA Stopped 5,000+ Firearms At Airports In 2021

Every once in a while the TSA releases data on how many people try to go through airport security checkpoints with firearms, and this year we’re seeing a 20-year record. 14+ guns stopped at TSA checkpoints daily, most loaded. The TSA has revealed some shocking data on the number of...
LIFESTYLE
PIX11

TSA: Pack with care to keep airport lines moving this holiday travel season

This holidays travel season is expected to storm back with a vengeance after dulling due to the pandemic, with more than 109 million Americans traveling; that’s approaching the pre-pandemic record of 119 million in 2019. More than six million Americans will take to the skies and travel by plane. That’s why the TSA at Newark […]
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Record year for gun seizures at airport checkpoints

Almost 5,700 firearms have been confiscated from carry-on bags at airport checkpoints in 2021. It is the highest number ever by some margin. The previous record was 4,400 guns confiscated in 2019. The majority of weapons — 85% — were loaded. "It’s an all-time high," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAR.com

TSA finds record number of guns at Phoenix Sky Harbor checkpoints

PHOENIX — A record number of firearms have been detected at security checkpoints through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport so far this year. Transportation Security Administration agents at Sky Harbor have found 177 guns inside carry-on bags while screening passengers as of Monday, surpassing the previous record of 130 set in 2019.
PHOENIX, AZ
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy