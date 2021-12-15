ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court activity on Dec. 13: Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Brandi N. Obioma

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 6 days ago

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the...

norcalrecord.com

norcalrecord.com

Case activity for Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. vs ART of Jewels Inc. on Dec. 15

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. against ART of Jewels Inc. on Dec. 15. '5cmc3 Calendared On 03/02/22 In Dept. 36. Has Been Updated To 03/02/22 In Dept. 09.'. 'Default Department Was Changed From 36 To 09.'. Case...
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 17: Eric Lozano vs MACY'S West Stores, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Eric Lozano against MACY'S West Stores, Inc. on Dec. 17: 'Check For Filing Of Stip & O Re Dismissal Of Case'. Case number MSC19-00525 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on March 19, 2019.
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 17: Shakia Patton vs unnamed defendants

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activity in the suit brought by Shakia Patton against Anthony Mettler, Lyft Inc. and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 17: 'Summons Issued (transaction Id # 67174886) To Plaintiff Patton, Shakia'. Case number CGC21597179 was filed in the Superior...
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 17: LVNV Funding LLC vs Antoinette Teichert

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Antoinette Teichert on Dec. 17: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-05997 was filed in the Contra Costa...
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 17: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs Louis A. Bisi

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC against Louis A. Bisi on Dec. 17: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-06055 was filed in the...
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 17: LVNV Funding LLC vs Angel M. Sanders

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Angel M. Sanders on Dec. 17: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-06074 was filed in the Contra...
norcalrecord.com

Case activity for Progressive Specialty Insurance Company vs unnamed defendants on Dec. 17

The Superior Court of California for San Francisco County reported the following activities in the suit brought by Progressive Specialty Insurance Company against Christopher Henderson and other unnamed defendants on Dec. 17. 'Civil Case Coversheet Filed (transaction Id # 200046178) Filed By Plaintiff Progressive Specialty Insurance Company'. 'Declaration Of Venue...
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 15: Ferguson Enterprises LLC vs ACM Development LLC

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ferguson Enterprises LLC against ACM Development LLC on Dec. 15: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 13: Alyssa Prettyman vs Terracon Consultants, Inc.

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Alyssa Prettyman against Nicholas Sadler and Terracon Consultants, Inc. on Dec. 13: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSC21-02140 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Oct. 7.
norcalrecord.com

Court activity on Nov. 24: Westlake Services, LLC vs Bryan Flores

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services, LLC against Bryan Flores and Jose Manuel Chavez on Nov. 24: 'Check For Proof Of Service'. Case number MSL21-02100 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Feb. 5.
