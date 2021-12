The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. against ART of Jewels Inc. on Dec. 15. '5cmc3 Calendared On 03/02/22 In Dept. 36. Has Been Updated To 03/02/22 In Dept. 09.'. 'Default Department Was Changed From 36 To 09.'. Case...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO