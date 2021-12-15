Court activity on Nov. 29: Westlake Services, LLC vs Charley Rios

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ferguson Enterprises LLC against ACM Development LLC on Dec. 15: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO