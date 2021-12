The Google Pixel 6 debuted to great acclaim just a few months ago, surprising us all particularly when it came to its $600 price. After years of making some of the best mid-rangers you can get, the company finally learned a thing or two about value, translating that lesson to flagships. But the Pixel 6 isn’t just a good deal; It’s the best Android phone, period. Google delivered big camera upgrades, powered by a fast new in-house Tensor chipset, running among the most feature-filled software you can get, all guaranteed to be secure for the next five years. It’s one of the best phones you can buy right now, so it’s probably no surprise that the Android Police editors have selected the Pixel 6 as our Most Wanted phone of the year.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO