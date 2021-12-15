ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Omicron changes the timing for COVID tests. What to know before holiday gatherings

By Kimberly Cataudella
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us mixed households for Thanksgiving gatherings after ensuring our guests were vaccinated — or at least that they received a negative COVID test a few days before the event. But the emergence of the omicron variant in North Carolina may mean a different strategy for those...

www.heraldsun.com

