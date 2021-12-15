Omicron changes the timing for COVID tests. What to know before holiday gatherings

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you've received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the news on omicron isn't promising. The new variant "has the unfortunate capability of spreading very, very efficiently," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Friday on CNBC. The better news is, Fauci said, boosters can help guard against omicron infection and lessen symptoms. "There is no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster. There is no doubt about that," Fauci said. The importance for a booster is so key to protecting against the variant that Fauci said that redefining what it means to be fully "vaccinated" from two shots to three "is certainly on the table."

