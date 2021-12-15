After Inc. Will Premiere its Award-Winning QuickSuite Technology at CES 2022

Since first recommending DeFi Technologies Inc. in April 2021, the company's stock price has more than doubled. DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:DEFTF) (the "company") is, according to the company's website, a technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance; as such, the company aims to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies. As it has evolved, the company is now generating revenue pursuant to three different operating verticals (see page 3 of Management Discussion & Analysis from quarter ended Sept_30, 2021 (referred to herein as "MDA")):
