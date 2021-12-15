ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

After Inc. Will Premiere its Award-Winning QuickSuite Technology at CES 2022

By After Inc.
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

After, Inc., the leader in post-sale customer experience technology and services since 2005, will premiere its innovative QuickSuite technology at CES in Las Vegas on January...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
Post-Journal

Digitell Inc. Wins 2021 Event Tech Live Award

Digitell Inc. has won Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (over 1,000 attendees) at the recent 2021 Event Tech Live Awards. “I am thrilled that the Digitell team has received this recognition,” said founder and CEO Jim Parker. “Digitell has been providing high quality content delivery to remote attendees on behalf of our clients for more than a decade. The level of expertise and dedication we bring to delivering successful hybrid and virtual events is unparalleled in the industry today; I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
BUSINESS
newsitem.com

Lender Price and Blend Integrate to Enhance User Experience for Digital Lending Processes

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price and Blend have partnered to provide an enhanced digital experience for both financial services firms and consumers. The integration couples Blend with Lender Price’s FLEX Pricing product via APIs to provide custom pricing questions that will help match a consumer to the appropriate loan program and rate. Lender Price’s pricing engine is used by many top lenders as a core pillar of their digital transformation strategy. Lender Price and Blend’s integration can provide a simple and efficient user experience for originators, and further personalize and streamline consumer loan applications through Blend’s cloud banking platform.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Space Technology#Food Technology#Technology Companies#After Inc#Ces 2022#Quicksuite#Xr
martechseries.com

Quotient Wins 2021 Digiday Technology Award for Best Influencer Marketing Platform

The leading digital media and promotions technology company draws accolades for the second year in a row for its platform’s data-driven, omnichannel and hyper-targeted approach to influencer marketing. Quotient, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced that its innovative, omnichannel Social Platform has won a Digiday 2021...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Schneider Electric Wins Four CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Sustainability And Smart Home Leadership

Wiser Energy Center receives recognition in both the Sustainability and Smart Home categories for redefining home energy management and resiliency. Merten Ocean Plastic, debuting at CES 2022, receives praise as the first home energy solution made from recycled ocean plastics. New Odace Sustainable collection made from recycled materials named Sustainability...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

[24]7.ai Wins CCW Excellence Award for Disruptive Technology of the Year

[24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced today that it has received the “Disruptive Technology of the Year” award for [24]7.ai Managed Customer Engagement at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to [24]7.ai at Customer Contact Week, billed as the world’s largest customer contact event.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
martechseries.com

Appcast Wins Gold in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Prestigious award recognizes Appcast Xcelerate for its innovations in recruitment marketing and talent acquisition technology. Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced that it won a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the “Best Advance in Recruitment Marketing Technology” category. The award recognizes Appcast Xcelerate for its innovation in delivering intelligent recruitment advertising technology that helps organizations attract more qualified candidates and improve recruitment outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung confirms a date and time for its CES 2022 keynote

Samsung has announced that it will kick its next Consumer Experience Show (CES) experience off with a keynote on the event's opening day in early January 2022. The OEM has yet to divulge the content of this speech, although speculation that it will unveil or at least preview some hotly-anticipated new phones at the event is rife.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

XenomatiX named as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

XenomatiX announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its true-solid-state-lidar technology in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology product categories. The announcement was made ahead of...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW to bring color-changing paint technology to the CES in January

BMW is slated to bring a very interesting bit of tech to the Consumers Electronics Show this January. Apart from introducing the BMW iX M60 to the world, the Bavarian company will also show us a new type of paint that can change color at the touch of a button, definitely taking things to a whole new level.
CARS
Android Headlines

Samsung Announces Its CES 2022 Keynote Event For January 4

CES 2021 (aka Consumer Electronics Show) was an online-only affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the mega event is returning in its in-person form next year. The 2022 edition of the annual trade show will take place between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas. With just over three weeks to go, Samsung has now announced its keynote event for CES 2022.
BUSINESS
SamMobile

Samsung releases more details about its CES 2022 keynote event

The annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) event couldn’t be held physically over the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the show is returning this year physically, and Samsung had revealed last week that it will be present at CES 2022. Now, Samsung has announced more details about its upcoming keynote event.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Chestertons wins industry award for its move to electric

Chestertons’ move to electric vehicles has won national acclaim after it was presented with the “Private Sector Car Fleet of the Year” award at the 2021 GreenFleet Awards, which were held at the British Motor Museum. Competing with other entrants, including the Co-operative Group and facilities management...
ECONOMY
Twice

CES Returns To Vegas After Pandemic Hiatus

TVs and related video devices—once a mainstay of the annual CES trade show—will still play a smaller but still highly visible role in the show, which returns to a live (vaccinated) in-person event, Jan. 5 –8, 2022. As the tech industry returns to Las Vegas after the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Twice

CLEER AUDIO AWARDED TWO CES 2022 INNOVATIONS HONOREE AWARDS FOR NEW ALPHA AND GOAL II

ALPHA, INTELLIGENT ANC WIRELESS HEADPHONES AND GOAL II, ACTIVE TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS. Cleer Audio, an industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, is honored to announce it has been awarded two 2022 CES Innovations Honoree Awards for their new ALPHA, Intelligent Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (A-ANC) Bluetooth Headphones, and GOAL II, Active True Wireless Earbuds models.
ELECTRONICS
Seeking Alpha

DeFi Technologies Inc. Revisited

Since first recommending DeFi Technologies Inc. in April 2021, the company's stock price has more than doubled. DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:DEFTF) (the "company") is, according to the company's website, a technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance; as such, the company aims to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies. As it has evolved, the company is now generating revenue pursuant to three different operating verticals (see page 3 of Management Discussion & Analysis from quarter ended Sept_30, 2021 (referred to herein as "MDA")):
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Cobwebs Technologies Wins Globee® in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

Cobwebs Technologies Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. Cobwebs Technologies announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Cobwebs’ Web Investigation Platform, a winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy