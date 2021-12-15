ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York MTA to Cap Weekly Transit Fares

By James Brasuell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Starting March 1, officials intend to put a weekly fare cap on trips made with OMNY, the 'tap-and-go' fare system," reports Ana Ley for The New York Times. The threshold for unlimited rides in a seven day period will be set at $33,...

MTA announces major fare changes to lure riders back

NEW YORK - The MTA Board passed a new pilot program Wednesday that would cap costs for riders as long as they use the new tap-and-pay OMNY system. Anyone using the OMNY tap-and-go system will be charged the standard $2.75 per ride for their first twelve trips, beginning every Monday. After that, every trip will be free through the following Sunday.
Zero-fare public transit touted as reason for Biden visit to KC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Joe Biden is visiting Kansas City on Wednesday to talk about the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The speech will take place at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA), the headquarters for public transit. Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas has been stumping for months about an making buses electric and free.
The MTA has approved pilot programs to reduce commuter fares

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a set of pilot programs that reduces costs for commuter rail service Wednesday. The MTA hopes that these programs get more riders back to the transit system after ridership plummeted due to the pandemic. MTA Board member Sarah Meyer said the discounts would help lure back riders.
OMNY Fare Cap Gives Everyone an Unlimited Pass

The MTA is well on its way to replacing MetroCards with OMNY in 2023: The cardless tap-to-pay system is now in every subway station and on every bus, and one in six fares are paid with a tap. But so far, OMNY hasn’t had an option for unlimited rides. That changed, at least temporarily, with the MTA’s announcement on Wednesday of a new fare-capping promotional deal: Starting March 1, riders will tap to pay $2.75 a ride until they hit $33, the price of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard. Under the pilot plan, after those first 12 rides, the rest of the week is free. There is no end date for the promotion, but it is, at least for now, temporary.
MTA to pilot weekly fare capping for Omny contactless ticketing

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in New York has confirmed that it is to pilot weekly fare capping for passengers using the Omny open loop ticketing system on its subway, bus and Staten Island Railway services. The fare-capping service will ensure that passengers making Omny contactless fare payments pay no...
MTA approves NYC fare-capping pilot for OMNY starting March 1

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon New York City transit riders will have to pay no more than $33 a week for unlimited rides on the MTA’s local buses and subways. On Wednesday, the MTA announced it will launch a fare-capping pilot program for OMNY, the agency’s contactless fare payment system, that would grant bus and subway riders free rides once they’ve paid for 12 trips within a given week.
Sound Transit Searching for Equitable Fare Enforcement Solutions

Two years after Sound Transit acknowledged that internal data showed Black and low-income riders were more likely to be cited and punished for failing to pay on trains, the agency is still searching for a solution for fare enforcement equity. According to 2018–2019 rider surveys and enforcement data, 9% of...
MTA To Pilot $33 Weekly Unlimited Rides For OMNY Users

The MTA is planning to introduce a fare-capping pilot this spring for weekly OMNY passes — an effort to reward riders who use the new tap-and-go system, which currently doesn’t have any unlimited plans. The pilot, which the MTA shared with the New York Times before discussing it...
RIPTA announces transition to smart fare technology

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Rhode Island buses are making the shift from paper fare products to their latest smart fare technology, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Monday. Starting January 15, paper fare will no longer be accepted on buses. This includes monthly passes, day passes, seven-day passes, and 10-ride...
New MTA fare incentives reward Brooklyn LIRR riders

To encourage New York’s ridership recovery and reduce costs and uncertainty for public transportation customers, the MTA on Wednesday announced a pilot program to test a series of temporary promotional changes to fare structures for New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. The pilot...
Queens lawmaker lauds MTA’s new fare reduction advancing equity for all New Yorkers

After a near-decade long fight for transportation equity in transit-starved communities of color, City Councilman I. Daneek Miller on Wednesday, Dec. 15, lauded the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) new fare reduction, including the expansion of the City Ticket — a flat-fare $5 ticket for travel within NYC on weekends — to all weekday off-peak trains.
