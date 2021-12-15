New York MTA to Cap Weekly Transit Fares

The MTA is well on its way to replacing MetroCards with OMNY in 2023: The cardless tap-to-pay system is now in every subway station and on every bus, and one in six fares are paid with a tap. But so far, OMNY hasn’t had an option for unlimited rides. That changed, at least temporarily, with the MTA’s announcement on Wednesday of a new fare-capping promotional deal: Starting March 1, riders will tap to pay $2.75 a ride until they hit $33, the price of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard. Under the pilot plan, after those first 12 rides, the rest of the week is free. There is no end date for the promotion, but it is, at least for now, temporary.

