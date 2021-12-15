ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Presentations Point To Greater Huawei Role In China Surveillance Than Acknowledged

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

PowerPoint presentations from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies indicate that the company has a larger role in China's surveillance efforts than was previously known, according to The Washington Post. The Post reviewed over 100 Huawei PowerPoint presentations, many of them labeled "confidential," in which the company detailed how the government could...

yro.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Conversation U.S.

UN fails to agree on 'killer robot' ban as nations pour billions into autonomous weapons research

Autonomous weapon systems – commonly known as killer robots – may have killed human beings for the first time ever last year, according to a recent United Nations Security Council report on the Libyan civil war. History could well identify this as the starting point of the next major arms race, one that has the potential to be humanity’s final one. The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons debated the question of banning autonomous weapons at its once-every-five-years review meeting in Geneva Dec. 13-17, 2021, but didn’t reach consensus on a ban. Established in 1983, the convention has been updated...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Cia#Huawei Technologies#The Washington Post#Powerpoints#Communist Party#Chinese Telco#Republican#Ccp
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
AFP

Omicron scrambles anew US firms' in-person aspirations

Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask requirements as the Omicron Covid variant looks set to extend pandemic-induced work-from-home culture. A resumption of pre-virus workplace norms was only partially moving forward in the United States when the fast-spreading new variant arrived and provoked fresh concern. Legal challenges have made the future of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 workers uncertain, and firms have been pursuing their own requirements. Tech giant Google has been notably uncompromising in warning employees of lost pay or even dismissal if they do not report their vaccination status by a particular deadline, according to an internal document viewed by CNBC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. watchdogs are having a priority chat with Wall Street. JPMorgan (JPM.N) is paying $200 million to settle charges its brokerage arm failed to maintain records of private messages sent by employees via text, WhatsApp and such. The unusually large penalty should spur financial firms to increase monitoring of personal communications, which have become harder to track with many employees working remotely.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Germany
Country
China
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

A Domestic Newspaper Warns of the Russian Space Program's 'Rapid Collapse'

The problem with Russia is that there is widespread corruption; there are significant problems with things being "built" that end up then not actually working, end up collapsing, end up missing important safety features and so forth. So beneath the thin veneer of existence of these things, all too often there lies nothing but an empty void of impracticality.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
CARS
slashdot.org

China Walks Back COP26 Carbon Emission Pledges

Senior CCP officials have indicated China’s 2030 CO2 pledges are goals to strive towards, rather than targets they would ensure were achieved. They also emphasised that more developed nations should shoulder most of the burden of reducing global emissions. Serving and former Chinese senior officials have urged caution on...
CHINA
slashdot.org

France Latest To Slap Clearview AI With Order To Delete Data

Controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, which has amassed a database of some 10 billion images by scraping selfies off the Internet so it can sell an identity-matching service to law enforcement, has been hit with another order to delete people's data. From a report: France's privacy watchdog said today that Clearview has breached Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In an announcement of the breach finding, the CNIL also gives Clearview formal notice to stop its "unlawful processing" and says it must delete user data within two months. The watchdog is acting on complaints against Clearview received since May 2020. The US company does not have an established base in the EU -- meaning its business is open to regulatory action across the EU, by any of the bloc's data protection supervisors. So while the CNIL's order only applies to data it holds on people from French territories -- which the CNIL estimates covers "several" tens of millions of Internet users -- more such orders are likely from other EU agencies.
WORLD
slashdot.org

India Defuses Its Population Bomb

The national economy is of course just the sum of all the families. In general a person doesn't need their family to get bigger in order to pay their bills and be financially comfortable. There ARE some countries that have put themselves in a bad position, though. While Ireland, China,...
AGRICULTURE
slashdot.org

Telecom Data Storage Locations Will Soon Be Public In Japan

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Register: Social media and search engine operators in Japan will be required to specify the countries in which users' data is physically stored, under a planned tweak to local laws. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications this week announced it plans to submit the revision to the Telecommunications Business Law early next year. The amendment, if passed, requires search engines, social media operators and mobile phone companies with over 10 million Japanese users to disclose where in the world they store data, and identify any foreign subcontractors that can access the data. The proposed law applies to overseas companies that operate in Japan -- meaning the likes of Twitter and Facebook will need to disclose their storage choices publicly. Oddly, search engines that just cover travel and food get a pass and don't have to comply. "The move is in part a reaction to Japan's hugely popular homegrown freeware instant communication app, LINE, which had several recent snafus related to data storage and protection," the report adds.
CELL PHONES
neworleanssun.com

Report Indicates Greater Huawei Involvement in Surveillance

WASHINGTON - The Chinese telecom giant Huawei has consistently claimed it does not actively partner with the Chinese government in gathering intelligence on individuals within China, but a report by The Washington Post this week showing the company appears to have marketed surveillance technology to government customers calls the company's assertions into question.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy